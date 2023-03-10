Today, tablets, phones, and portable internet devices are not just communication devices anymore. Instead, these devices have become part of our lifestyles, and we are keen to update them regularly. The average American checks their smartphone upwards of 50 times a day.

Wireless Zone is the largest wireless retail franchisor in the country. The company was founded in 1988 as an innovative idea under the name The Car Phone Store. Today, the company has evolved into one of the biggest retail center subsidiary brands of wireless technology carrier, Verizon Wireless. There are over 425 Wireless Zone franchises in operation all over the United States and the company is actively looking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want to Start a Wireless Zone Franchise

Franchisees sell wireless and wireline services, communication devices, and accessories. This includes the sale of smartphones, mobile phones, and accessories such as cell phone battery chargers.

For over 30 years, Wireless Zone has striven to offer unmatched customer service to local communities across the nation. This generally helps the franchise stay a step ahead and create loyalty with their customers. By starting this franchise, you might enter into a business with an already established customer base.

Wireless Zone uses an exclusive carrier business model that has proven useful. With this kind of model, franchisees may receive preferred services from Verizon, reduced inventory, and the ability to serve customers with an expert level of knowledge about the services and products.

What Might Make a Wireless Zone Franchise a Good Choice?

Wireless Zone has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in areas including costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Wireless Zone team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Wireless Zone may offer a significant discount off the franchise fee for veterans. Additionally, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How to Start a Wireless Zone Franchise

To begin the franchise process, you may fill out the information request form. Wireless Zone may respond to set up a telephone interview with its corporate franchise team. After the consultation, you may be asked to submit an official franchise application.

As part of the process of opening a Wireless Zone franchise, you are expected to complete your due diligence. This includes speaking to current franchisees to gain an understanding of how the franchise operates. Additionally, research the brand and your local area to see if a Wireless Zone franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If the franchising process goes well, you may be ready to sign a franchise agreement. You may soon be using your tech-savvy to support your community and keep them connected to the ones they love.