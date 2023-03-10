Wireless Zone
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#149 Ranked #172 last year
Initial investment
$160K - $415K
Units as of 2022
450 20.0% over 3 years
Today, tablets, phones, and portable internet devices are not just communication devices anymore. Instead, these devices have become part of our lifestyles, and we are keen to update them regularly. The average American checks their smartphone upwards of 50 times a day.

Wireless Zone is the largest wireless retail franchisor in the country. The company was founded in 1988 as an innovative idea under the name The Car Phone Store. Today, the company has evolved into one of the biggest retail center subsidiary brands of wireless technology carrier, Verizon Wireless. There are over 425 Wireless Zone franchises in operation all over the United States and the company is actively looking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want to Start a Wireless Zone Franchise

Franchisees sell wireless and wireline services, communication devices, and accessories. This includes the sale of smartphones, mobile phones, and accessories such as cell phone battery chargers. 

For over 30 years, Wireless Zone has striven to offer unmatched customer service to local communities across the nation. This generally helps the franchise stay a step ahead and create loyalty with their customers. By starting this franchise, you might enter into a business with an already established customer base. 

Wireless Zone uses an exclusive carrier business model that has proven useful. With this kind of model, franchisees may receive preferred services from Verizon, reduced inventory, and the ability to serve customers with an expert level of knowledge about the services and products.

What Might Make a Wireless Zone Franchise a Good Choice?

Wireless Zone has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in areas including costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

To be part of the Wireless Zone team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Wireless Zone may offer a significant discount off the franchise fee for veterans. Additionally, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. 

How to Start a Wireless Zone Franchise

To begin the franchise process, you may fill out the information request form. Wireless Zone may respond to set up a telephone interview with its corporate franchise team. After the consultation, you may be asked to submit an official franchise application.

As part of the process of opening a Wireless Zone franchise, you are expected to complete your due diligence. This includes speaking to current franchisees to gain an understanding of how the franchise operates. Additionally, research the brand and your local area to see if a Wireless Zone franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If the franchising process goes well, you may be ready to sign a franchise agreement. You may soon be using your tech-savvy to support your community and keep them connected to the ones they love. 

Company Overview

About Wireless Zone

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Electronics Stores, Miscellaneous Tech Businesses, Tech Businesses
Founded
1988
Parent Company
Round Room LLC
Leadership
Scott Moorehead, CEO
Corporate Address
10300 Kincaid Dr.
Fishers, IN 46037
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1989 (34 years)
# of employees at HQ
200
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
450 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wireless Zone franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$1,000 - $25,000
Initial Investment
$160,000 - $414,500
Cash Requirement
$175,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee/transfer fee
Royalty Fee
9-22% of gross profit
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Wireless Zone offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, inventory
Third Party Financing
Wireless Zone has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
80+ hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Wireless Zone landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Wireless Zone ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #149 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #73 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #145 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
