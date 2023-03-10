Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#149 Ranked #172 last year
- Initial investment
-
$160K - $415K
- Units as of 2022
-
450 20.0% over 3 years
Today, tablets, phones, and portable internet devices are not just communication devices anymore. Instead, these devices have become part of our lifestyles, and we are keen to update them regularly. The average American checks their smartphone upwards of 50 times a day.
Wireless Zone is the largest wireless retail franchisor in the country. The company was founded in 1988 as an innovative idea under the name The Car Phone Store. Today, the company has evolved into one of the biggest retail center subsidiary brands of wireless technology carrier, Verizon Wireless. There are over 425 Wireless Zone franchises in operation all over the United States and the company is actively looking to expand its reach even further.
Why You May Want to Start a Wireless Zone Franchise
Franchisees sell wireless and wireline services, communication devices, and accessories. This includes the sale of smartphones, mobile phones, and accessories such as cell phone battery chargers.
For over 30 years, Wireless Zone has striven to offer unmatched customer service to local communities across the nation. This generally helps the franchise stay a step ahead and create loyalty with their customers. By starting this franchise, you might enter into a business with an already established customer base.
Wireless Zone uses an exclusive carrier business model that has proven useful. With this kind of model, franchisees may receive preferred services from Verizon, reduced inventory, and the ability to serve customers with an expert level of knowledge about the services and products.
What Might Make a Wireless Zone Franchise a Good Choice?
Wireless Zone has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in areas including costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
To be part of the Wireless Zone team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Wireless Zone may offer a significant discount off the franchise fee for veterans. Additionally, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
How to Start a Wireless Zone Franchise
To begin the franchise process, you may fill out the information request form. Wireless Zone may respond to set up a telephone interview with its corporate franchise team. After the consultation, you may be asked to submit an official franchise application.
As part of the process of opening a Wireless Zone franchise, you are expected to complete your due diligence. This includes speaking to current franchisees to gain an understanding of how the franchise operates. Additionally, research the brand and your local area to see if a Wireless Zone franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
If the franchising process goes well, you may be ready to sign a franchise agreement. You may soon be using your tech-savvy to support your community and keep them connected to the ones they love.
Company Overview
About Wireless Zone
- Industry
- Retail
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Electronics Stores, Miscellaneous Tech Businesses, Tech Businesses
- Founded
- 1988
- Parent Company
- Round Room LLC
- Leadership
- Scott Moorehead, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
10300 Kincaid Dr.
Fishers, IN 46037
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1989 (34 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 200
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 450 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wireless Zone franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $1,000 - $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $160,000 - $414,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $175,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off franchise fee/transfer fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 9-22% of gross profit
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Wireless Zone offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, inventory
- Third Party Financing
- Wireless Zone has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 80+ hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Wireless Zone?
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Wireless Zone landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Wireless Zone ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
