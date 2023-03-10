ProSource Wholesale
Initial investment
$816K - $823K
Units as of 2022
148 0.7% over 3 years
ProSource Wholesale is a well-known brand in connecting products, projects, and trade professionals such as remodelers, architects, and builders. Offering a range of branded home improvement products at affordable prices, the company boasts significant buying power.

Founded in 1990 and franchising beginning in 1991, ProSource Wholesale continues to help franchisees create lasting business relationships and keep their local home improvement communities solid. The company maintains nearly 150 franchises all over the U.S. and Canada and continues to pursue new markets across North America.

Why You May Want to Start a ProSource Wholesale Franchise

As one of the region’s largest home improvement franchises,  ProSource Wholesale offers a business model that does its best to be affordable to clients and lower retail hours and prices of installation services, among others. 

Being one of the industry’s pioneering brands, ProSource Wholesale is managed by seasoned industry leaders. It uses a unique pricing system that it believes works for all involved, whether trade pros, clients, or franchisees. The company also relies on a sophisticated database for marketing and advertising.

There is no doubt that all of these contribute to the thriving brand. Still, franchisees speak highly of the support the company provides them in all aspects of operations, including recruitment, merchandising, technology, and business services. This support does not end when your location opens, as ProSource Wholesale continues to provide necessary support throughout the life of your franchise. If you’re looking for a franchisor that is as invested in you as you are in them, ProSource Wholesale could be a good match for you.

What Might Make a ProSource Wholesale Franchise a Good Choice?

With its good reputation and experience in the home improvement business that spans three decades, awards and acknowledgments are part of the ProSource Wholesale legacy. The brand is  consistently ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, which is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To open a ProSource Wholesale franchise, you need to be prepared to invest financially. Costs will include investment in furniture, showroom construction, and pre-opening costs. Potential franchisees also need to have a company set liquid capital and a minimum net worth. 

How Do You Open a ProSource Wholesale Franchise? 

As you look into becoming a ProSource Wholesale franchisee, make sure you do your market research on the brand and your preferred site location. Look at similar companies and compare your potential customers to theirs. Ample market research will only help as you begin your site selection. 

A potential franchisee will attend a company webinar and learn more about the prospective opportunity. You may also have the opportunity to tour a ProSource Wholesale showroom. Franchisees may follow up with a discovery day at the company’s headquarters in Earth City, Missouri to meet with other franchisees and company executives. 

If a franchise is awarded, the franchise development team will work with you as you set up your new business and will provide ample pre-opening assistance. Besides the reputation for being a trendsetter in the industry and having a solid business model, ProSource Wholesale is known for being “a business for yourself but not by yourself.”

Company Overview

About ProSource Wholesale

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Flooring, Window Coverings, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Furniture & Appliances, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
1990
Parent Company
CCA Global
Leadership
Andrew Shulklapper, President
Corporate Address
4301 Earth City Expressway
Earth City, MO 63045
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1991 (32 years)
# of employees at HQ
55
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, California, District of Columbia, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
148 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ProSource Wholesale franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$46,450
Initial Investment
$816,349 - $823,099
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$300,000
Veteran Incentives
$26,450 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
ProSource Wholesale has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
53 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where ProSource Wholesale landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where ProSource Wholesale ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #201 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

