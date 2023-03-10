Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#68 Ranked #63 last year
- Initial investment
$43K - $225K
- Units as of 2022
344 124.8% over 3 years
Realty One Group is a real estate brokerage and franchising company headquartered in Laguna Niguel, California. It was started in 2005 by a former stockbroker, Kuba Jewgieniew, in Las Vegas. By 2010, the company had expanded into California and had over 2,000 agents from Arizona to California.
The company started an expansion drive in 2011, acquiring a real estate brokerage based in Arizona, John Hall and Associates. The following year, Realty One Group acquired another brokerage based in southern California, eVantage Home Realty, and then opened Realty One Group Affiliates to begin franchising operations.
Realty One Group has expanded into over 180 locations across the United States and Canada. It also has over 13,000 real estate professionals under its umbrella, making it one of the world's largest real estate franchises. To cement its place as a top real estate franchise, the group introduced a luxury brand in 2020 called ONE LUXE to promote high-end real estate.
Why You May Want to Start a Realty One Group Franchise
As a franchisee with Realty One Group, you'll be expected to give clients expert advice about the market's state and how to fix competitive prices for their properties.
Multiple times in recent years, Realty One Group has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. The ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Realty One Group empowers real estate professionals to open new doors and create a steady means of alternative income while developing their entrepreneurial spirit. The company prides itself on its agents' negotiation skills and quickly selling real estate.
What Might Make Realty One Group a Good Choice?
Realty One Group provides dozens of hours of classroom training and over 100 hours of on-the-job training. This makes the real estate group a quality option for franchisees who may not be completely familiar with the business. Realty One Group also offers an innovative culture and the latest technology in real estate marketing.
The franchise has high recruitment and a low turnover, proprietary technology, operational systems, and a large network of agents. Realty One Group also provides newsletters, toll-free lines, lease negotiation, online support, security and safety procedures, and a grand opening as part of its support to new franchisees.
At Realty One Group, you'll receive specialized marketing support in the form of regional advertising, email marketing, SEO, national and social media, loyalty program, ad templates, and website development.
How to Open a Realty One Group Franchise
The Realty One Group franchise starts with indicating interest by contacting a company agent through email or filling out an expression of interest form. You'll indicate how you want to be contacted, and an agent may get in touch with you. They can walk you through the process of becoming a member of this fast-growing franchise.
You should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and potential startup fees. The initial term of the franchise agreement is ten years, with an option to renew when it expires. By the time you open, you'll feel right at home helping other people find theirs.
Company Overview
About Realty One Group
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Real Estate
- Founded
- 2005
- Parent Company
- Realty One Group Inc.
- Leadership
- Kuba Jewgieniew, Chief Experience Officer & Founder
- Corporate Address
10750 W. Charleston Blvd., #180
Las Vegas, NV 89135
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2012 (11 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 158
- Where seeking
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 344 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Realty One Group franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,000 - $22,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $43,250 - $224,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 144 hours
- Classroom Training
- 28 hours
- Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Realty One Group landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Realty One Group ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
