Realty One Group is a real estate brokerage and franchising company headquartered in Laguna Niguel, California. It was started in 2005 by a former stockbroker, Kuba Jewgieniew, in Las Vegas. By 2010, the company had expanded into California and had over 2,000 agents from Arizona to California.

The company started an expansion drive in 2011, acquiring a real estate brokerage based in Arizona, John Hall and Associates. The following year, Realty One Group acquired another brokerage based in southern California, eVantage Home Realty, and then opened Realty One Group Affiliates to begin franchising operations.

Realty One Group has expanded into over 180 locations across the United States and Canada. It also has over 13,000 real estate professionals under its umbrella, making it one of the world's largest real estate franchises. To cement its place as a top real estate franchise, the group introduced a luxury brand in 2020 called ONE LUXE to promote high-end real estate.

Why You May Want to Start a Realty One Group Franchise

As a franchisee with Realty One Group, you'll be expected to give clients expert advice about the market's state and how to fix competitive prices for their properties.

Multiple times in recent years, Realty One Group has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. The ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Realty One Group empowers real estate professionals to open new doors and create a steady means of alternative income while developing their entrepreneurial spirit. The company prides itself on its agents' negotiation skills and quickly selling real estate.

What Might Make Realty One Group a Good Choice?

Realty One Group provides dozens of hours of classroom training and over 100 hours of on-the-job training. This makes the real estate group a quality option for franchisees who may not be completely familiar with the business. Realty One Group also offers an innovative culture and the latest technology in real estate marketing.

The franchise has high recruitment and a low turnover, proprietary technology, operational systems, and a large network of agents. Realty One Group also provides newsletters, toll-free lines, lease negotiation, online support, security and safety procedures, and a grand opening as part of its support to new franchisees.

At Realty One Group, you'll receive specialized marketing support in the form of regional advertising, email marketing, SEO, national and social media, loyalty program, ad templates, and website development.

How to Open a Realty One Group Franchise

The Realty One Group franchise starts with indicating interest by contacting a company agent through email or filling out an expression of interest form. You'll indicate how you want to be contacted, and an agent may get in touch with you. They can walk you through the process of becoming a member of this fast-growing franchise.

You should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and potential startup fees. The initial term of the franchise agreement is ten years, with an option to renew when it expires. By the time you open, you'll feel right at home helping other people find theirs.