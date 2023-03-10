Realty One Group

Realty One Group is a real estate brokerage and franchising company headquartered in Laguna Niguel, California. It was started in 2005 by a former stockbroker, Kuba Jewgieniew, in Las Vegas. By 2010, the company had expanded into California and had over 2,000 agents from Arizona to California.

The company started an expansion drive in 2011, acquiring a real estate brokerage based in Arizona, John Hall and Associates. The following year, Realty One Group acquired another brokerage based in southern California, eVantage Home Realty, and then opened Realty One Group Affiliates to begin franchising operations.

Realty One Group has expanded into over 180 locations across the United States and Canada. It also has over 13,000 real estate professionals under its umbrella, making it one of the world's largest real estate franchises. To cement its place as a top real estate franchise, the group introduced a luxury brand in 2020 called ONE LUXE to promote high-end real estate.

Why You May Want to Start a Realty One Group Franchise 

As a franchisee with Realty One Group, you'll be expected to give clients expert advice about the market's state and how to fix competitive prices for their properties. 

Multiple times in recent years, Realty One Group has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. The ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

Realty One Group empowers real estate professionals to open new doors and create a steady means of alternative income while developing their entrepreneurial spirit. The company prides itself on its agents' negotiation skills and quickly selling real estate.

What Might Make Realty One Group a Good Choice?

Realty One Group provides dozens of hours of classroom training and over 100 hours of on-the-job training. This makes the real estate group a quality option for franchisees who may not be completely familiar with the business. Realty One Group also offers an innovative culture and the latest technology in real estate marketing.

The franchise has high recruitment and a low turnover, proprietary technology, operational systems, and a large network of agents. Realty One Group also provides newsletters, toll-free lines, lease negotiation, online support, security and safety procedures, and a grand opening as part of its support to new franchisees.

At Realty One Group, you'll receive specialized marketing support in the form of regional advertising, email marketing, SEO, national and social media, loyalty program, ad templates, and website development.

How to Open a Realty One Group Franchise

The Realty One Group franchise starts with indicating interest by contacting a company agent through email or filling out an expression of interest form. You'll indicate how you want to be contacted, and an agent may get in touch with you. They can walk you through the process of becoming a member of this fast-growing franchise.

You should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and potential startup fees. The initial term of the franchise agreement is ten years, with an option to renew when it expires. By the time you open, you'll feel right at home helping other people find theirs. 

Company Overview

About Realty One Group

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Real Estate
Founded
2005
Parent Company
Realty One Group Inc.
Leadership
Kuba Jewgieniew, Chief Experience Officer & Founder
Corporate Address
10750 W. Charleston Blvd., #180
Las Vegas, NV 89135
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
158
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
344 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Realty One Group franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000 - $22,000
Initial Investment
$43,250 - $224,500
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
144 hours
Classroom Training
28 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Realty One Group landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Realty One Group ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #68 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #47 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #142 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #36 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #5 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

