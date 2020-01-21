The 7 Best Real-Estate Franchises of 2020

Seven real-estate franchises made our Franchise 500 list in 2020. Which one was the best?

January 21, 2020 4 min read

Entrepreneur has been breaking down the top 500 franchises in America since 1979. Our rankings take into consideration five pillars, which are, in no particular order: costs/fees, size/growth, franchise support, brand strength and financial strength/stability. Every year, the competition grows tougher and tougher as new businesses create compelling cases and the old-school, established ones keep innovating.

Several great real-estate franchises were considered, but in the end, only seven entries managed to make it on our list. Start the slideshow to find out which ones made the Franchise 500 and where they ranked.

Related: 5 Affordable Franchises You Can Start for Less Than $10,000