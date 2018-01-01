Epcon Communities Franchising Inc.
Luxury home building
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
1995 (23 Years)
Corporate Address
500 Stonehenge Pkwy.
Dublin, OH 43017
CEO
Phil Fankhauser
Initial Investment ⓘ
$638,500 - $3,288,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
1.75%
Ad Royalty Fee
$500/mo.
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
as needed
Classroom Training:
3 days, as needed
Additional Training:
Sales training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5