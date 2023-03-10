Epcon Communities

Epcon Communities was founded in 1986 by Edward Bacome and Phil Fankhauser, who felt that the real estate industry overlooked the needs and preferences of customers in residential projects.

Starting its journey in Dublin, Ohio, Epcon Communities created single-story living communities that appealed to the buyers. Since beginning to franchise in 1995, Epcon Communities has tried to make low-maintenance homes and communities a reality for customers looking to enjoy life across the United States.

Epcon Communities may be a considerate builder for families and individuals, meeting many lifestyle needs through cooperative construction.

The ideal candidate for an Epcon Communities franchisee is an individual who values people, is constructive, and is a team player.

Why You May Want to Start an Epcon Communities Franchise

Throughout its history, Epcon Communities has built neighborhoods across the United States. They seek to give buyers peace of mind as they seek housing options. Epcon Communities' primary target market is usually individuals and families aged 55+ who may prioritize downsizing and community lifestyles when choosing housing options.

Epcon Communities' selling point is typically attention to its buyers. They seem to strive to give them what they need each step of the way. Some aspects that make Epcon Communities distinguishable may include prioritizing low-maintenance designs, courtyard spaces, personalization, localization, and consistent support.

With the mission to build homes and lifestyles that provide "One Remarkable Experience" for buyers, Epcon Communities has tried to deliver value through its smart and innovative designs. With each community project, Epcon Communities generally integrates modern amenities with buyer imagination to create excellent outcomes.

What Might Make an Epcon Communities Franchise a Good Choice?

Epcon Communities may be a great place for franchisees to create amazing solutions for an underserved demographic and transform their communities.

To be part of the Epcon Communities team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of the franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an Epcon Communities Franchise?

Starting an Epcon Communities franchise usually starts with filling out a report request, after which you may receive your free franchising information report. Follow-up steps typically include a communication from the Epcon Communities team, after which you may proceed towards being a builder, developer, or investor.

Epcon Communities franchisees will undergo over two dozen hours of classroom and additional sales training. While franchisees may run an Epcon Communities franchise from a mobile or home unit, the number of employees required is about five; a factor that generally makes the preparatory steps valuable.

After joining the Epcon Communities family, you may benefit from copyrighted floor plans and access to proven systems that support residential buildings. Epcon Communities may offer a great place to learn and grow in your local homebuilding market.

Company Overview

About Epcon Communities

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services, Building & Remodeling, Real Estate
Founded
1986
Leadership
Ed Bacome, CEO
Corporate Address
501 Stonehenge Pkwy.
Dublin, OH 43017
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1995 (28 years)
# of employees at HQ
200
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
72 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Epcon Communities franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000
Initial Investment
$1,115,200 - $4,918,115
Net Worth Requirement
$1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
1-2%
Ad Royalty Fee
$600/mo.
Term of Agreement
Life of community
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Ongoing
Classroom Training
37.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
No
