Epcon Communities was founded in 1986 by Edward Bacome and Phil Fankhauser, who felt that the real estate industry overlooked the needs and preferences of customers in residential projects.

Starting its journey in Dublin, Ohio, Epcon Communities created single-story living communities that appealed to the buyers. Since beginning to franchise in 1995, Epcon Communities has tried to make low-maintenance homes and communities a reality for customers looking to enjoy life across the United States.

Epcon Communities may be a considerate builder for families and individuals, meeting many lifestyle needs through cooperative construction.

The ideal candidate for an Epcon Communities franchisee is an individual who values people, is constructive, and is a team player.

Why You May Want to Start an Epcon Communities Franchise

Throughout its history, Epcon Communities has built neighborhoods across the United States. They seek to give buyers peace of mind as they seek housing options. Epcon Communities' primary target market is usually individuals and families aged 55+ who may prioritize downsizing and community lifestyles when choosing housing options.

Epcon Communities' selling point is typically attention to its buyers. They seem to strive to give them what they need each step of the way. Some aspects that make Epcon Communities distinguishable may include prioritizing low-maintenance designs, courtyard spaces, personalization, localization, and consistent support.

With the mission to build homes and lifestyles that provide "One Remarkable Experience" for buyers, Epcon Communities has tried to deliver value through its smart and innovative designs. With each community project, Epcon Communities generally integrates modern amenities with buyer imagination to create excellent outcomes.

What Might Make an Epcon Communities Franchise a Good Choice?

Epcon Communities may be a great place for franchisees to create amazing solutions for an underserved demographic and transform their communities.

To be part of the Epcon Communities team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of the franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an Epcon Communities Franchise?

Starting an Epcon Communities franchise usually starts with filling out a report request, after which you may receive your free franchising information report. Follow-up steps typically include a communication from the Epcon Communities team, after which you may proceed towards being a builder, developer, or investor.

Epcon Communities franchisees will undergo over two dozen hours of classroom and additional sales training. While franchisees may run an Epcon Communities franchise from a mobile or home unit, the number of employees required is about five; a factor that generally makes the preparatory steps valuable.

After joining the Epcon Communities family, you may benefit from copyrighted floor plans and access to proven systems that support residential buildings. Epcon Communities may offer a great place to learn and grow in your local homebuilding market.