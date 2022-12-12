AR Homes

Luxury home building
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 2023
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #366 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$410K - $1.6M
Units as of 2022
46 Increase 9.5% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Arthur Rutenberg, the founder of AR Homes, started his journey in the realm of one-of-a-kind custom home designs back in 1953. What started as a humble endeavor has now blossomed into a custom-luxury home building franchise. AR Homes prides itself on offering customers both innovative, award-winning designs and a personalized buying experience.


Known for its commitment to refined materials, impeccable craftsmanship, and leading design, AR Homes has a network of over 40 franchises spread across ten states.

Why You May Want to Start an AR Homes Franchise

AR Homes strives to offer its clients expert advice from local professionals with acute knowledge of the latest market and building practices. Clients can preview high-quality model homes, with the final product being backed by a builder's guarantee. Boasting hundreds of designs ranging from 2,000 to 7,000 square feet, future homeowners can plan alongside designers and builders to customize a perfect house with powerful architectural design technology and transparent pricing.

AR Homes values cutting-edge home designs, a passion for quality materials and expertise, and a devotion to providing a personalized and pleasant customer experience. If you're looking to get building as a strong leader in collaborative, localized company culture, then you may have knocked on the right door.

What Might Make an AR Homes Franchise a Good Choice?

Thanks to state-of-the-art design and budgeting software, customers may receive as much hands-on experience as they wish. What's more, franchisees will likely get access advantages such as first-rate business intel, strategy, resources, and proprietary tools.

If you are awarded a franchise, you are backed by comprehensive training and support programs; AR Homes franchisees come from diverse backgrounds, yet are united by a dedication to luxury home design and building. If you're looking to become the next AR Homes franchisee, you will have to sign a term agreement of 10 years and accept the royalty fee.

Though on-the-job training varies, franchisees can expect several dozen hours of classroom training. Meanwhile, AR Homes offers a suite of ongoing and marketing support, including field operations, security and safety procedures, site selection, ad templates, social media, email marketing, and much more.

How To Open an AR Homes Franchise

To be part of the AR Homes team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the AR Homes franchising team questions. 

Once you've staffed, established local contacts, and opened for business, you may have just laid the foundation for many luxury homes to come.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About AR Homes

Industry Services (Other)
Related Categories Miscellaneous Services
Founded 1990
Parent Company AR Franchising Inc.
Leadership Jim Rosewater, CEO
Corporate Address 160 Fountain Pkwy., #210
St. Petersburg, FL 33716-1410
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since 1991 (32 years)
# of employees at HQ 120
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 46 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a AR Homes franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$50,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$410,000 - $1,627,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$2,000,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
2-4.25%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing AR Homes has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training Varies
Classroom Training 72 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like AR Homes? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where AR Homes landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to AR Homes.

Realty One Group

description
Real estate

OLO Builders

description
New home construction

Great Clips

description
Hair salons

Casa de Corazón

description
Spanish immersion early learning programs

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Business News

How One Couple Became Multi-Unit, Multi-Brand Franchise Owners

When Matt and Anne Evers took the leap to buy a franchise, they never imagined they'd grow to 13 locations across two brands just eight years later.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

McDonald's Is Launching a Spinoff Restaurant Chain Based on a Beloved, Blast-From-the-Past Mascot

The company saw a lot of success with another former mascot, Grimace, in June.

By Amanda Breen
By Amanda Breen
Franchise

The Simplicity Advantage in Building a Thriving Franchise Business

A business certainly does not need to be simple to be franchised—but it helps.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise

When's the Best Time to Use AI in Your Franchise? The Choice Is Clear.

It's no longer a question of if or when to implement artificial intelligence in training, recruiting and marketing programs, but rather what it has already cost you if you haven't.

By Mark Siebert
Franchise

Exploring Expansion Strategies for Franchise Success, From Goals to Growth

When you make a decision to franchise, what you're really doing is deciding how you want to grow.

By Entrepreneur Staff
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing