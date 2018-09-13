HomeVestors of America Inc.
HomeVestors of America Inc.
Home buying, repair, and selling
About
Founded

1996

Franchising Since

1996 (22 Years)

Corporate Address

6500 Greenville Ave., #400
Dallas, TX 75206

CEO

David Hicks

Parent Company

HomeVestors of America Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$53,000 - $421,250

Net-worth Requirement

$53,000 - $421,250

Liquid Cash Requirement

$53,000 - $421,250

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$27,000 - $65,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

Varies

Ad Royalty Fee

Varies

Financing Options

HomeVestors of America Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory

HomeVestors of America Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  inventory

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Online Support

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

10 hours

Classroom Training:

42 hours

Additional Training:

Online training

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

HomeVestors of America Inc. is ranked #37 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Ken D'Angelo founded HomeVestors of America and began franchising in 1996. Based in Dallas, the company buys houses in need of repairs or updates, then repairs and sells them for profit. Some home sellers will sell their houses at a wholesale price if they get a cash offer, can close quickly and can sell the house without any repair or updating expenses.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $53,000 High - $421,250
Units
+17.5%+127 UNITS (1 Year) +56.4%+307 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.

