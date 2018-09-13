HomeVestors of America Inc.
Home buying, repair, and selling
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
6500 Greenville Ave., #400
Dallas, TX 75206
CEO
David Hicks
Parent Company
HomeVestors of America Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$53,000 - $421,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$53,000 - $421,250
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$53,000 - $421,250
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$27,000 - $65,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
Varies
HomeVestors of America Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory
HomeVestors of America Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
10 hours
Classroom Training:
42 hours
Additional Training:
Online training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1