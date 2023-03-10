HomeVestors of America

HomeVestors of America

Home buying, repair, and selling
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#65 Ranked #35 last year
Initial investment
$80K - $456K
Units as of 2022
1,155 4.8% over 3 years
HomeVestors of America, founded in 1996, is one of the leading homebuyers in America. The company believes in making it possible for most people to sell their homes quickly, painlessly, and profitably. They may invest in ‘ugly’ houses and turn them into dream homes, while giving homeowners their money's worth.

HomeVestors of America has over 1,000 locations scattered throughout the United States.

As one of the most recognizable franchises in the U.S. and a leader in home buying, HomeVestors of America has turned dust into gold buying properties up and down the nation. As a franchisee, you may purchase several homes and flip dilapidated buildings, creating beautiful houses.

Why You May Want to Start a HomeVestors of America Franchise

If you've ever wanted to get started in real estate, then a HomeVestors of America franchise might be for you. In the United States’ real estate market, owning a HomeVestors of America franchise might set you up to learn some great business and home skills. 

As one of the leading real estate and house buyer franchises in the country, HomeVestors of America tends to enjoy a well-established and respected brand. Their network of hundreds of franchises means that you wouldn't walk alone in the franchise journey. HomeVestors of America also typically offers in-depth training on starting and running a business with additional courses in marketing and branding. You may be able to help people looking for houses and people selling homes, too. 

HomeVestors of America wants franchisees who are excited about owning and running a business and pumped up about real estate. You just might have loyal customers within your neighborhood. HomeVestors of America offers you the chance to make your community more attractive and help people along the way.

What Might Make HomeVestors of America Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the HomeVestors of America team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Real estate, especially home buying, can be a fun business to dive into. Having a HomeVestors of America franchise might give you a peace of mind knowing the real estate in your area is taken care of and that people in your community may be able to turn to you for their real estate needs. 

With their training program and continual support, you might have your business up and running in a couple of months. The ideal franchisee has a passion for real estate and business with a willingness to learn.

How Do You Open a HomeVestors of America Franchise?

The front door to opening your HomeVestors of America franchise is open. Since the franchise is not a brick and mortar business, no storefront is required. This may allow you to run your franchise as a home-based business. Potential franchisees should evaluate the real estate market in their area and ask other franchisees about their experience with HomeVestors of America.

After the initial steps, HomeVestors of America often gives training on the real estate market, including valuing properties and selling the homes you flip. By the time you open the doors to your franchise, you might be ready to renovate old houses.

Company Overview

About HomeVestors of America

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Real Estate
Founded
1996
Parent Company
Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund LP
Leadership
David Hicks, CEO
Corporate Address
6500 Greenville Ave., #400
Dallas, TX 75206
Have you recently found you want more control over your finances? Find out how you can be a franchise owner with America’s #1 Home Buyer and capitalize on the historically stable home resale industry.

Nationally recognized as the “We Buy Ugly Houses®” brand,
HomeVestors® is growing nationwide.

Do you have a need for more personal control over your work and financial life and want the benefits that come with it?Now is still a great time to invest in real estate! To become a HomeVestors® franchisee, you don’t have to be a professional real estate investor – you just need the desire to become one

With over 1100 Independently owned and operated franchise locations throughout the U.S., our trained franchisees improve neighborhoods while providing excellent home ownership opportunities for first-time home buyers, renters and real estate investors.

We are committed to enforcing high ethical standards and strict systems that result in responsible business practices. You will learn how to deal with homeowners who may be in an 'ugly' situation, how to explain our home buying process, and how to help these homeowners sell their houses quickly providing “solutions for ugly situations®

If you're considering real estate investing as a full-time or part-time career, here are some reasons why you should look at our franchise network:

  • #1 real estate home buying franchise in America instantly recognized as the people, so homeowners, buyers, renters and other investors already know that you are part of a well-established real estate national brand
  • Steady stream of qualified leads for our franchisees using powerful marketing strategies and incredibly strong brand awareness that solo investors don’t have
  • Coaching and personal attention from our HomeVestors development agents who will assist and coach you in buying, renovating and selling or renting houses in your market
  • An intensive training program that incorporates systems for buying homes and exit strategies for selling houses fast using one or all our seven proven strategies that can help you sell quickly
  • Proven system that works - over and over with the excellent support and training that accompany our outstanding system, you will join a real estate franchise that has already bought over 125,000 houses nationwide, more houses than any other home buying franchise system

As a HomeVestors franchisee, you will have:

  • Financing for the qualifying purchase and repair of houses
  • Vacant property insurance at group rates through a third-party insurance vendor
  • HomeVestors Internet site for access to information and HomeVestors-hosted website for HVA franchisees to help them sell houses

Options for your lifestyle: HomeVestors has opportunities for full-time or part-time real estate investors. Both the Full Franchise and the Associate Franchise opportunities allow franchisees to utilize the We Buy Ugly Houses® brand, and allow the Franchisee to work from home, part-time. All HomeVestors® franchise owners have access to many products and services.


What do our franchisees have to say?

"The experience has really been "as advertised." From my initial introduction to HomeVestors through Discovery Day, through the signing of my agreement and Success Systems Training, I really haven't received any surprises."

- Chas Carrier, Dallas, TX

Find out now how you can become a real estate business owner. Contact us today for more information about the HomeVestors franchise opportunity

Each franchise office is independently owned and operated.

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1996 (27 years)
# of employees at HQ
31
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1,155 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a HomeVestors of America franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,000 - $80,000
Initial Investment
$80,000 - $456,250
Net Worth Requirement
$80,000 - $456,250
Cash Requirement
$80,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
Varies
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
HomeVestors of America offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory
Third Party Financing
HomeVestors of America has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where HomeVestors of America landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where HomeVestors of America ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #65 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #123 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #104 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #5 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Real Estate in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Real Estate Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #10 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

