HomeVestors of America, founded in 1996, is one of the leading homebuyers in America. The company believes in making it possible for most people to sell their homes quickly, painlessly, and profitably. They may invest in ‘ugly’ houses and turn them into dream homes, while giving homeowners their money's worth.

HomeVestors of America has over 1,000 locations scattered throughout the United States.

As one of the most recognizable franchises in the U.S. and a leader in home buying, HomeVestors of America has turned dust into gold buying properties up and down the nation. As a franchisee, you may purchase several homes and flip dilapidated buildings, creating beautiful houses.

Why You May Want to Start a HomeVestors of America Franchise

If you've ever wanted to get started in real estate, then a HomeVestors of America franchise might be for you. In the United States’ real estate market, owning a HomeVestors of America franchise might set you up to learn some great business and home skills.

As one of the leading real estate and house buyer franchises in the country, HomeVestors of America tends to enjoy a well-established and respected brand. Their network of hundreds of franchises means that you wouldn't walk alone in the franchise journey. HomeVestors of America also typically offers in-depth training on starting and running a business with additional courses in marketing and branding. You may be able to help people looking for houses and people selling homes, too.

HomeVestors of America wants franchisees who are excited about owning and running a business and pumped up about real estate. You just might have loyal customers within your neighborhood. HomeVestors of America offers you the chance to make your community more attractive and help people along the way.

What Might Make HomeVestors of America Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the HomeVestors of America team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Real estate, especially home buying, can be a fun business to dive into. Having a HomeVestors of America franchise might give you a peace of mind knowing the real estate in your area is taken care of and that people in your community may be able to turn to you for their real estate needs.

With their training program and continual support, you might have your business up and running in a couple of months. The ideal franchisee has a passion for real estate and business with a willingness to learn.

How Do You Open a HomeVestors of America Franchise?

The front door to opening your HomeVestors of America franchise is open. Since the franchise is not a brick and mortar business, no storefront is required. This may allow you to run your franchise as a home-based business. Potential franchisees should evaluate the real estate market in their area and ask other franchisees about their experience with HomeVestors of America.

After the initial steps, HomeVestors of America often gives training on the real estate market, including valuing properties and selling the homes you flip. By the time you open the doors to your franchise, you might be ready to renovate old houses.