HomeVestors of AmericaHome buying, repair, and selling
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#65 Ranked #35 last year
- Initial investment
-
$80K - $456K
- Units as of 2022
-
1,155 4.8% over 3 years
HomeVestors of America, founded in 1996, is one of the leading homebuyers in America. The company believes in making it possible for most people to sell their homes quickly, painlessly, and profitably. They may invest in ‘ugly’ houses and turn them into dream homes, while giving homeowners their money's worth.
HomeVestors of America has over 1,000 locations scattered throughout the United States.
As one of the most recognizable franchises in the U.S. and a leader in home buying, HomeVestors of America has turned dust into gold buying properties up and down the nation. As a franchisee, you may purchase several homes and flip dilapidated buildings, creating beautiful houses.
Why You May Want to Start a HomeVestors of America Franchise
If you've ever wanted to get started in real estate, then a HomeVestors of America franchise might be for you. In the United States’ real estate market, owning a HomeVestors of America franchise might set you up to learn some great business and home skills.
As one of the leading real estate and house buyer franchises in the country, HomeVestors of America tends to enjoy a well-established and respected brand. Their network of hundreds of franchises means that you wouldn't walk alone in the franchise journey. HomeVestors of America also typically offers in-depth training on starting and running a business with additional courses in marketing and branding. You may be able to help people looking for houses and people selling homes, too.
HomeVestors of America wants franchisees who are excited about owning and running a business and pumped up about real estate. You just might have loyal customers within your neighborhood. HomeVestors of America offers you the chance to make your community more attractive and help people along the way.
What Might Make HomeVestors of America Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the HomeVestors of America team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Real estate, especially home buying, can be a fun business to dive into. Having a HomeVestors of America franchise might give you a peace of mind knowing the real estate in your area is taken care of and that people in your community may be able to turn to you for their real estate needs.
With their training program and continual support, you might have your business up and running in a couple of months. The ideal franchisee has a passion for real estate and business with a willingness to learn.
How Do You Open a HomeVestors of America Franchise?
The front door to opening your HomeVestors of America franchise is open. Since the franchise is not a brick and mortar business, no storefront is required. This may allow you to run your franchise as a home-based business. Potential franchisees should evaluate the real estate market in their area and ask other franchisees about their experience with HomeVestors of America.
After the initial steps, HomeVestors of America often gives training on the real estate market, including valuing properties and selling the homes you flip. By the time you open the doors to your franchise, you might be ready to renovate old houses.
Company Overview
About HomeVestors of America
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Real Estate
- Founded
- 1996
- Parent Company
- Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund LP
- Leadership
- David Hicks, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
6500 Greenville Ave., #400
Dallas, TX 75206
More from HomeVestors of America
Have you recently found you want more control over your finances? Find out how you can be a franchise owner with America’s #1 Home Buyer and capitalize on the historically stable home resale industry.
Nationally recognized as the “We Buy Ugly Houses®” brand,
HomeVestors® is growing nationwide.
Do you have a need for more personal control over your work and financial life and want the benefits that come with it?Now is still a great time to invest in real estate! To become a HomeVestors® franchisee, you don’t have to be a professional real estate investor – you just need the desire to become one
With over 1100 Independently owned and operated franchise locations throughout the U.S., our trained franchisees improve neighborhoods while providing excellent home ownership opportunities for first-time home buyers, renters and real estate investors.
We are committed to enforcing high ethical standards and strict systems that result in responsible business practices. You will learn how to deal with homeowners who may be in an 'ugly' situation, how to explain our home buying process, and how to help these homeowners sell their houses quickly providing “solutions for ugly situations®”
If you're considering real estate investing as a full-time or part-time career, here are some reasons why you should look at our franchise network:
- #1 real estate home buying franchise in America instantly recognized as the people, so homeowners, buyers, renters and other investors already know that you are part of a well-established real estate national brand
- Steady stream of qualified leads for our franchisees using powerful marketing strategies and incredibly strong brand awareness that solo investors don’t have
- Coaching and personal attention from our HomeVestors development agents who will assist and coach you in buying, renovating and selling or renting houses in your market
- An intensive training program that incorporates systems for buying homes and exit strategies for selling houses fast using one or all our seven proven strategies that can help you sell quickly
- Proven system that works - over and over with the excellent support and training that accompany our outstanding system, you will join a real estate franchise that has already bought over 125,000 houses nationwide, more houses than any other home buying franchise system
As a HomeVestors franchisee, you will have:
- Financing for the qualifying purchase and repair of houses
- Vacant property insurance at group rates through a third-party insurance vendor
- HomeVestors Internet site for access to information and HomeVestors-hosted website for HVA franchisees to help them sell houses
Options for your lifestyle: HomeVestors has opportunities for full-time or part-time real estate investors. Both the Full Franchise and the Associate Franchise opportunities allow franchisees to utilize the We Buy Ugly Houses® brand, and allow the Franchisee to work from home, part-time. All HomeVestors® franchise owners have access to many products and services.
What do our franchisees have to say?
"The experience has really been "as advertised." From my initial introduction to HomeVestors through Discovery Day, through the signing of my agreement and Success Systems Training, I really haven't received any surprises."
- Chas Carrier, Dallas, TX
Find out now how you can become a real estate business owner. Contact us today for more information about the HomeVestors franchise opportunity
Each franchise office is independently owned and operated.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1996 (27 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 31
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 1,155 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a HomeVestors of America franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $39,000 - $80,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $80,000 - $456,250
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $80,000 - $456,250
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $80,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- Varies
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- Varies
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- HomeVestors of America offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory
- Third Party Financing
- HomeVestors of America has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 10 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where HomeVestors of America landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where HomeVestors of America ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #65 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #123 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises
Ranked #104 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Ranked #5 in 2022
Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Ranked #1 in Real Estate in 2021
Best of the Best
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in Real Estate Category
Ranked #10 in 2022
Homebased Ranking
