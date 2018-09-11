RE/MAX LLC
Real estate
Founded
1973
Franchising Since
1975 (43 Years)
Corporate Address
5075 S. Syracuse St.
Denver, CO 80237-2712
CEO
Dave Liniger and Adam Contos
Parent Company
RE/MAX LLC
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$40,000 - $230,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$17,500 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
Varies
RE/MAX LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
31 hours
Additional Training:
Online and classroom training available on-demand
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2