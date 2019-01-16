NextHome Inc.
Real estate
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2014 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
4309 Hacienda Dr., #110
Pleasanton, CA 94588
CEO
James Dwiggins
Initial Investment ⓘ
$14,500 - $212,600
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$3,500 - $7,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$175-$185/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$75-85/transaction
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
28 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1