NextHome Inc.
Real estate

About
Founded

2014

Franchising Since

2014 (5 Years)

Corporate Address

4309 Hacienda Dr., #110
Pleasanton, CA 94588

CEO

James Dwiggins

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$14,500 - $212,600

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$3,500 - $7,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

$175-$185/mo.

Ad Royalty Fee

$75-85/transaction

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Classroom Training:

28 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $14,500 High - $212,600
Units
+48.3%+98 UNITS (1 Year) +840.6%+269 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Asia, Canada, Mexico
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

