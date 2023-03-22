NextHome

Real estate
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#194 Ranked #108 last year
Initial investment
$16K - $220K
Units as of 2022
578 60.1% over 3 years
NextHome has taken the time to transform the real estate industry. NextHome has changed how real estate franchises interact with brokers by offering streamlined processes and empowering brokers with top-notch marketing. The franchise tries to keep the consumer as the focal point. This is why they focus on new ideas that are tested and introduced to the industry.

Millennials make up a large amount of the workforce in the United States. This means that millennials also are a large part of the homebuying population. With this comes the need to buy and sell homes in a new or more innovative way. With NextHome, you get to be a part of that real estate revolution. 

Why You May Want to Start a NextHome Franchise

NextHome tries to maintain the consumer as its main focus. One of the main reasons NextHome focuses on the consumer is because of the constant change in the country. The way people purchase things is changing, and that goes for buying homes, as well. NextHome has attempted to stay relevant and strives to have a strong understanding of reaching out to the up-and-coming homebuyers.

NextHome goes to great lengths to train franchisees. All franchisees have access to on-demand training that can be viewed live or online. This means you will likely never miss out on opportunities to grow yourself and your team.

Additionally, franchisees have a myriad of resources at their disposal. As a franchisee, you have access to an online library of materials, manuals, and other resources to help you set up your franchise and make a plan for operation and potential growth.

What Might Make a NextHome Franchise a Good Choice?

Advertising is essential for any franchise to succeed. NextHome works smart by having a creative marketing strategy. Franchisees can place advertisements in the places and spaces where consumers are more likely to see them, as better placement may help turn clicks into clients.

To be part of the NextHome team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. 

NextHome has streamlined almost every step of the house buying process. This makes it easier for the consumer, you, and your staff. This straightforward approach makes it so that you and your team may be able to increase productivity and have efficient days. Higher efficiency can make for greater profits since you can help more clients instead of getting bogged down in paperwork.

How to Open a NextHome Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the NextHome team. It may also be a good idea to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor in order to ensure that you are financially stable enough to open a NextHome franchise.

If you want to open a NextHome franchise, submit an inquiry form. Lead the way in the future of real estate and submit an inquiry form for NextHome!

Company Overview

About NextHome

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Real Estate
Founded
2014
Leadership
James Dwiggins, CEO & Cofounder
Corporate Address
4309 Hacienda Dr., #110
Pleasanton, CA 94588
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
42
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
578 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a NextHome franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$4,500 - $8,750
Initial Investment
$16,250 - $220,345
Royalty Fee
$200-$210/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$80-90/transaction
Term of Agreement
1 year or 5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
26 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where NextHome landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where NextHome ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #194 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #40 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #29 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #8 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #25 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
