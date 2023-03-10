Fully Promoted
Initial investment
$128K - $363K
Units as of 2022
276 1% over 3 years
Fully Promoted provides marketing services and branded products. It's the largest company in its niche, and the franchise program has been recognized by Entrepreneur. Many times in the past two decades, Fully Promoted has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

It was founded by Ray Titus as EmbroidMe in 2000 before being rebranded as Fully Promoted in 2017. The concept began franchising in 2001.

Fully Promoted is a part of United Franchise Group (UFG), a global strategic management company that uses cutting-edge technology to influence the brand and provide services and products that meet the current trends and demand. If this sounds like the ideal business for you, we'll guide you through the process of starting a Fully Promoted franchise of your own.

Why You May Want to Start a Fully Promoted Franchise

By owning a Fully Promoted franchise location, you'll join an international group of companies that offer outstanding services. They strive to have elite training, an easy turnkey process, and internet advertising programs.

Fully Promoted makes an effort to ensure that you succeed in getting clients. This is done through effective activities such as the pay-per-click programs and the demographic studies conducted when selecting your location. You also may enjoy having different avenues to explore because Fully Promoted provides various marketing and branding solutions to its clients. 

What Might Make a Fully Promoted Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Fully Promoted team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Even if you don't have a background in promotional marketing, the brand will provide you with all the tools you need to succeed. Potential franchisees who want to convert their current businesses have the option to open a Fully Promoted franchise, as well.

How To Open a Fully Promoted Franchise

The world of marketing and promotion is calling your name. But where do you begin? First, submit an inquiry form, and the franchise team may get back to you with details. If you are a good fit, they'll send you the Franchise Disclosure Document to review. Next, you'll submit your financial information and attend a discovery day. This includes a formal interview with the executive team to give you more information and explain how the company will support your franchise. 

If they feel you're a good fit as a potential franchisee, you can sign your franchise agreement. After this, you'll participate in the Fully Promoted comprehensive training program, giving you the confidence to run your business. The training is conducted both on-site and online, and the business system is easy to replicate. The final step is location selection and your business launch. The company will guide you through the entire process—everything from construction to your grand opening. Soon, you'll be fully on board with Fully Promoted. 

Company Overview

About Fully Promoted

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Embroidery & Screen Printing, Apparel & Accessories, Advertising Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2000
Parent Company
EmbroidMe.com Inc. dba Fully Promoted
Leadership
Michael Brugger, Brand President
Corporate Address
2121 Vista Pkwy.
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2001 (22 years)
# of employees at HQ
192
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
276 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fully Promoted franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$128,205 - $362,615
Cash Requirement
$39,500
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%+
Term of Agreement
35 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Fully Promoted has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
28.75 hours
Classroom Training
32.25 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Fully Promoted landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Fully Promoted ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #429 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #72 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Embroidery & Screen Printing in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Embroidery & Screen Printing Category

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
