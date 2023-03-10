Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#429 Ranked #438 last year
- Initial investment
$128K - $363K
- Units as of 2022
276 1% over 3 years
Fully Promoted provides marketing services and branded products. It's the largest company in its niche, and the franchise program has been recognized by Entrepreneur. Many times in the past two decades, Fully Promoted has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
It was founded by Ray Titus as EmbroidMe in 2000 before being rebranded as Fully Promoted in 2017. The concept began franchising in 2001.
Fully Promoted is a part of United Franchise Group (UFG), a global strategic management company that uses cutting-edge technology to influence the brand and provide services and products that meet the current trends and demand. If this sounds like the ideal business for you, we'll guide you through the process of starting a Fully Promoted franchise of your own.
Why You May Want to Start a Fully Promoted Franchise
By owning a Fully Promoted franchise location, you'll join an international group of companies that offer outstanding services. They strive to have elite training, an easy turnkey process, and internet advertising programs.
Fully Promoted makes an effort to ensure that you succeed in getting clients. This is done through effective activities such as the pay-per-click programs and the demographic studies conducted when selecting your location. You also may enjoy having different avenues to explore because Fully Promoted provides various marketing and branding solutions to its clients.
What Might Make a Fully Promoted Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Fully Promoted team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
Even if you don't have a background in promotional marketing, the brand will provide you with all the tools you need to succeed. Potential franchisees who want to convert their current businesses have the option to open a Fully Promoted franchise, as well.
How To Open a Fully Promoted Franchise
The world of marketing and promotion is calling your name. But where do you begin? First, submit an inquiry form, and the franchise team may get back to you with details. If you are a good fit, they'll send you the Franchise Disclosure Document to review. Next, you'll submit your financial information and attend a discovery day. This includes a formal interview with the executive team to give you more information and explain how the company will support your franchise.
If they feel you're a good fit as a potential franchisee, you can sign your franchise agreement. After this, you'll participate in the Fully Promoted comprehensive training program, giving you the confidence to run your business. The training is conducted both on-site and online, and the business system is easy to replicate. The final step is location selection and your business launch. The company will guide you through the entire process—everything from construction to your grand opening. Soon, you'll be fully on board with Fully Promoted.
Company Overview
About Fully Promoted
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Embroidery & Screen Printing, Apparel & Accessories, Advertising Services, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2000
- Parent Company
- EmbroidMe.com Inc. dba Fully Promoted
- Leadership
- Michael Brugger, Brand President
- Corporate Address
2121 Vista Pkwy.
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2001 (22 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 192
- Where seeking
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 276 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fully Promoted franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $128,205 - $362,615
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $39,500
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%+
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 35 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Fully Promoted has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 28.75 hours
- Classroom Training
- 32.25 hours
- Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Fully Promoted? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Fully Promoted landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Fully Promoted ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
