Mr. Electric is a franchise that provides residential and commercial customers with electrical installation and repair services. With more than 150 locations in the United States, double digits in Canada, and another few internationally, Mr Electric is a subsidiary of Neighborly.

Electricity touches nearly every corner of a home, unlike other home services that may affect just one element. Mr. Electric, then, falls under the category of maintenance and home repairs and hits one of the most important parts of the home. Over the past 20 years, the franchise has striven to build effective systems for business growth.

Why You May Want to Start a Mr. Electric Franchise

There is room for growth as Mr. Electric offers designated territories in many prime markets across North America. Businesses are set at non-competitive grounds, which may allow for solid growth. As you explore the opportunity, take the time to speak to existing Mr. Electric franchisees to learn more about the brand and what it means to operate a franchise location.

Franchisees do not need industry experience; you can easily hire electricians to complete the daily electrical work. To run the franchise, you will need to hire multiple full-time employees. Many projects are paid in cash on completion by customers; this practice may eradicate the chances of bad debts to franchisees.

What Might Make a Mr. Electric Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Mr. Electric team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that may include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees.

Mr. Electric typically operates on a 10-year term. If Mr. Electric is happy with the performance of your franchise, then you may be given the opportunity to renew your lease.

If the franchisor recognizes you as a qualified franchisee, third-party financing sources can cover the startup cost, franchise fee, inventory, equipment, payroll, and accounts receivable. Veterans may also receive a discount when opening a Mr. Electric franchise.

How To Open a Mr. Electric Franchise

When deciding if opening a Mr. Electric franchise is the right decision for you, there are many things to consider:

You need to learn as much as you can about the brand. You should research your area's current market and see if a Mr. Electric franchise would be needed or wanted. Determine how many other brands are in the area; you don't want the market to be too saturated. Develop questions about daily operations, marketing strategies, technology advancements, and more as you research the opportunity.

Upon approval of a franchise, you may begin the sure start training program, which includes many hours of both on-the-job training and classroom training, after which you will begin business opening preparations. You may also be required to attend regional meetings twice a year.

Being well-informed about Mr. Electric will help when beginning the process of opening a franchise. Most of all, you should desire to serve your community and grow a quality business.