Keller Williams
Real estate
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
1987 (31 Years)
Corporate Address
1221 S. MoPac Expwy., #400
Austin, TX 78746
CEO
John Davis
Parent Company
Keller Williams Realty Int'l.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$183,947 - $336,995
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$1K/yr.
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
6-18 months
Classroom Training:
28 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 4