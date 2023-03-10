Keller Williams is a real estate agency established in both the U.S. and internationally. When Gary Keller and Joe Williams started the company in 1983, their main aim was to create a company that individuals will want to join, and no one will want to leave. Most of their business is owed to their unique business model that focuses on turning brokers into shareholders.

Four years after starting the company, the brand opened to the public for franchising. They have about 800 franchise offices in the United States and more than 250 additional locations internationally.

Why You May Want to Start a Keller Williams Franchise?

Real estate is one of the more well-known industries, and what better way to embark on the journey than owning a Keller Williams franchise? Every time an agent recruits another agent, they might be able to receive a share of the revenue their recruit makes. It gets better—when the recruit finds another agent, they may receive a percentage of the profits, and the cycle continues till about the seventh agent.

Many times in the past few decades, Keller Williams has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points consisting of areas in costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Thanks to their profit-sharing business model, your real estate franchise may not only attract but also retain agents in your territory. You should be prepared to provide capital, a joining fee, and certain assets at hand to qualify to be the next Keller Williams franchisee.

What Might Make a Keller Williams Franchise a Good Choice?

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may need to speak to a financial planner and a franchise attorney, as well.

To start a Keller Williams franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. This investment typically goes towards construction, training fees, permits, licenses, software, and marketing for your location.

Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a Keller Williams Franchise?

To join the Keller Williams community, you may start by submitting a franchise request form. After that, you may hear from a Keller Williams franchise brand representative. As conversations continue, you may be approved to learn more about the franchise opportunity.

If cleared, you may proceed and come up with a fee structure, submit a formal application, and provide your credit and finances. If they check out, you generally sign a master license agreement and letter of intent. The whole process takes about at least a few months to complete. You might then attend a training camp for multiple weeks. Finally, you will be ready to launch as the newest Keller Williams franchisee.