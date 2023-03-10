Plato's Closet
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#343 Ranked #354 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$270K - $407K
Units as of 2022
497 3.8% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

The perfect candidate for a Plato's Closet franchise has a love of fashion, style, and community to go along with with a passion for sustainability.

Plato's Closet, which was founded in 1998, is one of the leading second-hand brand-name clothes and accessories stores in North America. They buy and sell gently used brand-name clothing and accessories that specifically appeal to youth. With over 475 locations, their brand is all about affordable fashion, inclusivity, and enhancing style.

You typically do not need expertise in fashion, but instead a willingness to provide quality style options to the community. Plato's Closet may give you the training you need to run your business.

Why You May Want to Start a Plato's Closet Franchise

Running a Plato's Closet franchise means you can buy gently used clothes from people and sell them to others. You also get to own one of the leading stores directed at teenagers, providing a client base that is unique and typically ready to buy. They resell brand names like Uggs, Adidas, Aéropostale, and more at a fraction of the price. They are firm in their beliefs that fashion should come with community and sustainability.

A Plato's Closet franchise might be an excellent opportunity to become part of the fashion industry. Being a Winmark brand, they have established themselves as a retail franchise leader in the resale space with affordable prices and great finds.

What Might Make a Plato's Closet Franchise a Good Choice?

Many times since its founding, Plato's Closet has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of Plato's Closet team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment consisting of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These ongoing fees will include royalty, advertising, and potential renewal fees.

How Do You Open a Plato's Closet Franchise?

To start a Plato's Closet franchise, you can fill out a franchise inquiry form. A Plato's Closet franchise representative may reach out to you to begin the franchise process by first checking your financial qualifications. You might then have meetings with other franchisees to hear about their experience as Plato’s Closet franchisees.

You usually have to visit Plato's Closet corporate headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota for discovery day to get more information from the franchise team. They will also use this opportunity to learn more about you and your potential fit with the franchise. Once you have signed on board, you generally attend their intensive training program that will help equip you to run the business. Plato's Closet is ready to support your franchise every step of the way. Soon you may be opening your door to excited customers ready to buy name-brand items. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Plato's Closet

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Apparel & Accessories, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Retail
Founded
1998
Parent Company
Winmark Corp.
Leadership
Brett Heffes, CEO
Corporate Address
605 Hwy. 169 N., #400
Minneapolis, MN 55441
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1999 (24 years)
# of employees at HQ
83
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
497 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Plato's Closet franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$269,700 - $407,400
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$90,000 - $105,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$1.5K/yr.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Plato's Closet has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
50 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Plato's Closet? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Plato's Closet landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Plato's Closet ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #343 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #135 in 2022

Top Global Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Plato's Closet.

Row House

Indoor rowing classes
Request Info

Rhea Lana's

Children's consignment events
Ranked #488
Learn More

Stride

Indoor running studios
Request Info

Brilliant Sky Toys & Books

Specialty toy store
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing