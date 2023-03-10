The perfect candidate for a Plato's Closet franchise has a love of fashion, style, and community to go along with with a passion for sustainability.

Plato's Closet, which was founded in 1998, is one of the leading second-hand brand-name clothes and accessories stores in North America. They buy and sell gently used brand-name clothing and accessories that specifically appeal to youth. With over 475 locations, their brand is all about affordable fashion, inclusivity, and enhancing style.

You typically do not need expertise in fashion, but instead a willingness to provide quality style options to the community. Plato's Closet may give you the training you need to run your business.

Why You May Want to Start a Plato's Closet Franchise

Running a Plato's Closet franchise means you can buy gently used clothes from people and sell them to others. You also get to own one of the leading stores directed at teenagers, providing a client base that is unique and typically ready to buy. They resell brand names like Uggs, Adidas, Aéropostale, and more at a fraction of the price. They are firm in their beliefs that fashion should come with community and sustainability.

A Plato's Closet franchise might be an excellent opportunity to become part of the fashion industry. Being a Winmark brand, they have established themselves as a retail franchise leader in the resale space with affordable prices and great finds.

What Might Make a Plato's Closet Franchise a Good Choice?

Many times since its founding, Plato's Closet has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of Plato's Closet team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment consisting of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These ongoing fees will include royalty, advertising, and potential renewal fees.

How Do You Open a Plato's Closet Franchise?

To start a Plato's Closet franchise, you can fill out a franchise inquiry form. A Plato's Closet franchise representative may reach out to you to begin the franchise process by first checking your financial qualifications. You might then have meetings with other franchisees to hear about their experience as Plato’s Closet franchisees.

You usually have to visit Plato's Closet corporate headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota for discovery day to get more information from the franchise team. They will also use this opportunity to learn more about you and your potential fit with the franchise. Once you have signed on board, you generally attend their intensive training program that will help equip you to run the business. Plato's Closet is ready to support your franchise every step of the way. Soon you may be opening your door to excited customers ready to buy name-brand items.