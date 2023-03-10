Bricks & Minifigs is a renowned LEGO resale franchise focusing on sales, trade-ins, and LEGO products' resales. Bricks & Minifigs was started in 2010 by David Ortiz and John Masek when they felt that there should be a better way to resell LEGO products. Using their retail store experience, they opened the first Bricks & Minifigs location and experienced enough success to begin franchising in 2011. The brand has grown to over 30 franchises located throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Bricks & Minifigs Franchise

Bricks & Minifigs may have a customer base that is passionate about owning or exchanging LEGO products of every kind. This could make the business an excellent bet for entrepreneurs with a good sense of creativity, as they may be able to help their customers relive fond childhood memories while cultivating a good understanding of imagination.

As a franchisee, you will also be expected to help build customer's interest in LEGO products using your extensive knowledge and a large selection of LEGO products available. Bricks & Minifigs offers an educational, fun, and playful environment for individuals of all ages to help them explore their passions in LEGO brick building.

Do you have an exceptional work ethic and love helping people have fun? A Bricks & Minifigs franchise may allow you to put smiles on customers' faces every day. Watch your customers have fun assembling and collecting LEGO bricks.

What Might Make a Bricks & Minifigs Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Bricks & Minifigs team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. A typical Bricks & Minifigs franchise agreement runs for five years. After those five years are up, the franchisee may be given the opportunity to renew their franchise for a sum if both the franchisor and franchisee wish to remain in business together.

Part of the initial costs includes a startup package consisting of a web page, multiple days of on-site training at your locale, an operations manual, and several days of training at the corporate headquarters in Orem, Utah. To reach the top of the ever-growing toy industry, Bricks & Minifigs is looking to add multiple branches every year to help improve its standing as a leading one-stop shop for all LEGO toys.

Bricks & Minifigs has over ten years of experience in this industry and a refined and proven business model that may bring your franchise success. They have been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 several times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How To Open a Bricks & Minifigs Franchise

As you decide if opening a Bricks & Minifigs franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Bricks & Minifigs franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Bricks & Minifigs franchising team questions.