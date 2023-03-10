Signing out of account, Standby...
Bricks & Minifigs is a renowned LEGO resale franchise focusing on sales, trade-ins, and LEGO products' resales. Bricks & Minifigs was started in 2010 by David Ortiz and John Masek when they felt that there should be a better way to resell LEGO products. Using their retail store experience, they opened the first Bricks & Minifigs location and experienced enough success to begin franchising in 2011. The brand has grown to over 30 franchises located throughout the United States.
Why You May Want to Start a Bricks & Minifigs Franchise
Bricks & Minifigs may have a customer base that is passionate about owning or exchanging LEGO products of every kind. This could make the business an excellent bet for entrepreneurs with a good sense of creativity, as they may be able to help their customers relive fond childhood memories while cultivating a good understanding of imagination.
As a franchisee, you will also be expected to help build customer's interest in LEGO products using your extensive knowledge and a large selection of LEGO products available. Bricks & Minifigs offers an educational, fun, and playful environment for individuals of all ages to help them explore their passions in LEGO brick building.
Do you have an exceptional work ethic and love helping people have fun? A Bricks & Minifigs franchise may allow you to put smiles on customers' faces every day. Watch your customers have fun assembling and collecting LEGO bricks.
What Might Make a Bricks & Minifigs Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Bricks & Minifigs team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. A typical Bricks & Minifigs franchise agreement runs for five years. After those five years are up, the franchisee may be given the opportunity to renew their franchise for a sum if both the franchisor and franchisee wish to remain in business together.
Part of the initial costs includes a startup package consisting of a web page, multiple days of on-site training at your locale, an operations manual, and several days of training at the corporate headquarters in Orem, Utah. To reach the top of the ever-growing toy industry, Bricks & Minifigs is looking to add multiple branches every year to help improve its standing as a leading one-stop shop for all LEGO toys.
Bricks & Minifigs has over ten years of experience in this industry and a refined and proven business model that may bring your franchise success. They have been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 several times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
How To Open a Bricks & Minifigs Franchise
As you decide if opening a Bricks & Minifigs franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Bricks & Minifigs franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Bricks & Minifigs franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Bricks & Minifigs
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Children's Retail, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
- Founded
- 2010
- Parent Company
- BAM Franchising Inc.
- Leadership
- Ammon McNeff, CEO/President
- Corporate Address
-
225 W. 520 N.
Orem, UT 84057
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2011 (12 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 18
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 47 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bricks & Minifigs franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $99,120 - $225,075
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Bricks & Minifigs offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, inventory
- Third Party Financing
- Bricks & Minifigs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 29 hours
- Classroom Training
- 19 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
