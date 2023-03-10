Bricks & Minifigs

Bricks & Minifigs

Lego stores
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$99K - $225K
Units as of 2022
47 23.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Bricks & Minifigs is a renowned LEGO resale franchise focusing on sales, trade-ins, and LEGO products' resales. Bricks & Minifigs was started in 2010 by David Ortiz and John Masek when they felt that there should be a better way to resell LEGO products. Using their retail store experience, they opened the first Bricks & Minifigs location and experienced enough success to begin franchising in 2011. The brand has grown to over 30 franchises located throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Bricks & Minifigs Franchise

Bricks & Minifigs may have a customer base that is passionate about owning or exchanging LEGO products of every kind. This could make the business an excellent bet for entrepreneurs with a good sense of creativity, as they may be able to help their customers relive fond childhood memories while cultivating a good understanding of imagination.

As a franchisee, you will also be expected to help build customer's interest in LEGO products using your extensive knowledge and a large selection of LEGO products available. Bricks & Minifigs offers an educational, fun, and playful environment for individuals of all ages to help them explore their passions in LEGO brick building.

Do you have an exceptional work ethic and love helping people have fun? A Bricks & Minifigs franchise may allow you to put smiles on customers' faces every day. Watch your customers have fun assembling and collecting LEGO bricks.

What Might Make a Bricks & Minifigs Franchise a Good Choice? 

To be part of the Bricks & Minifigs team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. A typical Bricks & Minifigs franchise agreement runs for five years. After those five years are up, the franchisee may be given the opportunity to renew their franchise for a sum if both the franchisor and franchisee wish to remain in business together.

Part of the initial costs includes a startup package consisting of a web page, multiple days of on-site training at your locale, an operations manual, and several days of training at the corporate headquarters in Orem, Utah. To reach the top of the ever-growing toy industry, Bricks & Minifigs is looking to add multiple branches every year to help improve its standing as a leading one-stop shop for all LEGO toys.

Bricks & Minifigs has over ten years of experience in this industry and a refined and proven business model that may bring your franchise success. They have been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 several times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How To Open a Bricks & Minifigs Franchise

As you decide if opening a Bricks & Minifigs franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Bricks & Minifigs franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Bricks & Minifigs franchising team questions.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Bricks & Minifigs

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Retail, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
2010
Parent Company
BAM Franchising Inc.
Leadership
Ammon McNeff, CEO/President
Corporate Address
225 W. 520 N.
Orem, UT 84057
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
47 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bricks & Minifigs franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$99,120 - $225,075
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Bricks & Minifigs offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, inventory
Third Party Financing
Bricks & Minifigs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
29 hours
Classroom Training
19 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Bricks & Minifigs? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Bricks & Minifigs landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Bricks & Minifigs.

OLO Builders

New home construction
Request Info

Rent-A-Center

Rent-to-own furniture, electronics, tires, computers, appliances
Ranked #90
Learn More

Snap-on Tools

Professional tools and equipment
Ranked #21
Learn More

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans

Coffee, tea, pastries, sandwiches, salads
Ranked #280
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing