Do you have a passion for kids' fashion? So does founder and president Rhea Lana Riner. As a young mother of three, she struggled to find high-quality kids’ items on a budget. After inviting a few friends over to swap used children's clothing, she stumbled on overwhelming demand.

The Rhea Lana’s company was born in 1997 with the motto and focus on family, friends, and affordable fashion. Since franchising in 2008, Rhea Lana’s is an award-winning company with over 90 individually owned locations in dozens of states.

Why You May Want to Start a Rhea Lana’s Franchise?

Franchisees with Rhea Lana’s all tend to have one thing in common—a flexible lifestyle. By allowing franchisees to run the business part-time, Rhea Lana’s fits into all types of families, from full-time working parents to stay-at-home parents. In fact, the majority of franchisees at Rhea Lana’s are moms. Powered by the community, franchisees can connect with other moms who are looking for budget-friendly clothing options for their children.

Franchisees will work their Rhea Lana’s franchise from a storefront. If your dream is to have a business while focusing on your family, joining Rhea Lana’s could be a perfect fit.

What Might Make a Rhea Lana’s a Good Choice?

To be part of the Rhea Lana’s team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees.

When you join Rhea Lana’s, a team member will train you at one of their events, and someone from their corporate team will even attend your first event. The company provides a point of sale program and a bar-coded inventory system. The brand will set up your website and send you marketing materials. You'll get a corporate mentor, access to weekly webinars, and much more to support you on your journey with opening a Rhea Lana’s franchise.

How To Open a Rhea Lana’s Franchise

If you're ready to share your passion for consigning clothes with the world, submit a franchise inquiry form. If the brand approves, they'll reach out to you and set up a phone call that shouldn’t last much longer than an hour. Their representative can answer any of your initial questions about the opportunity.

If you like what you hear, they'll send over the Franchise Disclosure Document for you to review. When you're ready, you'll submit an official application and recommendation letters. You'll also verify that you can meet their financial requirements.

Before Rhea Lana’s approves your application, you'll have a final call with a Rhea Lana’s team member. This is your chance to talk about your "why" behind setting up your business. You'll talk about your background, goals, and why you'd be a good match for the used children's clothing brand. If all goes well, you'll pick out your location and take a step towards selling clothes as unique as the kids who'll wear them.