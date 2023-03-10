Rhea Lana's
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #488 last year
Initial investment
$21K - $40K
Units as of 2022
105 9.4% over 3 years
Do you have a passion for kids' fashion? So does founder and president Rhea Lana Riner. As a young mother of three, she struggled to find high-quality kids’ items on a budget. After inviting a few friends over to swap used children's clothing, she stumbled on overwhelming demand.

The Rhea Lana’s company was born in 1997 with the motto and focus on family, friends, and affordable fashion. Since franchising in 2008, Rhea Lana’s is an award-winning company with over 90 individually owned locations in dozens of states. 

Why You May Want to Start a Rhea Lana’s Franchise?

Franchisees with Rhea Lana’s all tend to have one thing in common—a flexible lifestyle. By allowing franchisees to run the business part-time, Rhea Lana’s fits into all types of families, from full-time working parents to stay-at-home parents. In fact, the majority of franchisees at Rhea Lana’s are moms. Powered by the community, franchisees can connect with other moms who are looking for budget-friendly clothing options for their children.

Franchisees will work their Rhea Lana’s franchise from a storefront. If your dream is to have a business while focusing on your family, joining Rhea Lana’s could be a perfect fit.

What Might Make a Rhea Lana’s a Good Choice?

To be part of the Rhea Lana’s team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees. 

When you join Rhea Lana’s, a team member will train you at one of their events, and someone from their corporate team will even attend your first event. The company provides a point of sale program and a bar-coded inventory system. The brand will set up your website and send you marketing materials. You'll get a corporate mentor, access to weekly webinars, and much more to support you on your journey with opening a Rhea Lana’s franchise.

How To Open a Rhea Lana’s Franchise

If you're ready to share your passion for consigning clothes with the world, submit a franchise inquiry form. If the brand approves, they'll reach out to you and set up a phone call that shouldn’t last much longer than an hour. Their representative can answer any of your initial questions about the opportunity.

If you like what you hear, they'll send over the Franchise Disclosure Document for you to review. When you're ready, you'll submit an official application and recommendation letters. You'll also verify that you can meet their financial requirements. 

Before Rhea Lana’s approves your application, you'll have a final call with a Rhea Lana’s team member. This is your chance to talk about your "why" behind setting up your business. You'll talk about your background, goals, and why you'd be a good match for the used children's clothing brand. If all goes well, you'll pick out your location and take a step towards selling clothes as unique as the kids who'll wear them.

Company Overview

About Rhea Lana's

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Retail, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
1997
Parent Company
Rhea Lana's
Leadership
Rhea Lana Riner, President & CEO
Corporate Address
2765 Blaney Hill Rd.
Conway, AR 72032
Social
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
19
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
105 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Rhea Lana's franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$13,500 - $16,500
Initial Investment
$20,550 - $39,950
Royalty Fee
3-1%
Ad Royalty Fee
$175/event
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Rhea Lana's offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Rhea Lana's landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Rhea Lana's ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #46 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

