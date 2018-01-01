Used Children's Clothing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

All parents want the best clothes for their children, but unfortunately, financial budgets don't always allow for the purchase of children's designer clothing. Not to mention the fact that kids can grow out of their clothes as quick as you buy them. The solution to these problems is to open a secondhand clothing store or flea market booth featuring apparent for children. In both cases, you can purchase good quality secondhand children's clothing at bargain basement prices--from parents whose children have outgrown them and want to trade them in for credit at your store--and then resell the clothes for a profit. Accepting consignment clothing is another way to reduce business startup costs. You can also accept used toys and books to add additional merchandise to your offerings.