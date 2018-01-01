Lighting Shop

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Upgrading or replacing interior light fixtures has become a very popular home improvement project for many homeowners simply due to the fact that this type of improvement is relatively inexpensive and can have a beneficial impact on the appearance of their homes. Starting a business that sells interior and exterior lighting products is a wise choice for a new business enterprise. This sort of retail operation does not require a lot of floor space and as a method to reduce start-up costs you may even consider forming a joint venture with an established retailer in your community. Good matches for this type of retailing alliance would include a furniture store or paint and wallpaper store. Also be sure to initiate a direct-mail marketing campaign aimed at architects, homebuilders, and interior designers, as they can also become customers or refer their customers to your store.

