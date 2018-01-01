Framed Movie Posters

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

Movie posters can often be purchased for less than $1 each from video stores and movie theaters. Once framed, these valuable pieces of art can be resold at flea markets, mall kiosks and to interior designers for terrific profits. Older movie posters are also in high demand as collector items and this side of the business is best suited for internet sales. You can develop your own website for a small investment and start marketing collectible movie posters. There are guides available that list the value of collectible movie posters depending on condition. These guides will be an invaluable source of information if you intend to offer collectible movie posters for sale.