Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Selling leather fashions is another great fashion retailing business to initiate. Worldwide there are thousands of manufacturers of leather fashions and accessories, so securing a wholesale source for products should not prove to be difficult. In the spirit of being unique, consider retailing the leather fashions in nontraditional methods including by ways of the Internet, home shopping parties, and catalog sales. Like many clothing ventures, the profit potential is excellent for a business that retails leather fashions, as many items can retail for as much $1,000 each, and the same item can often be purchased wholesale for less than $500.

