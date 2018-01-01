Janitorial Supplies

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Every year companies, government agencies, organizations, educational institutions, and associations spend billions of dollars on janitorial and sanitation supplies such as cleaners, paper products, disposal bags, and janitorial equipment. Starting a janitorial supply business to secure a piece of this very big and financially lucrative pie is not difficult to do. Like many wholesale or middleperson businesses, the key to success is to get out and talk to potential customers. This is a competitive industry and waiting for business to come to you is simply waiting to go out of business. Deal with more than one manufacturer in order to negotiate and secure good pricing. Traditionally, profit margins in the industry are tight and usually products are sold for no more than 10 to 20 percent over costs, so it is critical to build high volume repeat customer accounts.