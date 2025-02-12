This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Hansel Moore II, 31, of Austin, Texas. Moore is a tech sales professional who spends a couple of hours each week running his fully equipped production space on Peerspace as a side hustle, averaging $2,000 a month.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Peerspace

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

I started my side hustle in June of 2024. As a creative, I found inspiration working on creative projects and producing content — it was an outlet for me. I run two YouTube channels: Simply Tech HD, which focuses on tech, and the self-titled Hansel Moore II, which documents my entrepreneurial journey.

As my projects grew, I realized my home office wasn't cutting it anymore. I needed more space to create, so I decided to find a dedicated space where I could record and produce content — and also make some passive income when I'm not using it.



What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground?

To get my business started, I took a few key steps: First, I created my LLC. Then, I had to define my vision and figure out what I wanted the space to be and how it could be the perfect space for content creation. Once I found a space that could serve as the foundation of my vision, I listed it on Peerspace and started marketing it on social media to build excitement in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. For the grand opening, I invited family, friends and local creators. Not only was it a good time, but it generated organic buzz as more people promoted the space with their networks.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Peerspace



What were some of the biggest challenges you faced while building your side hustle, and how did you navigate them?

My biggest challenge was not knowing what I didn't know. I had a clear vision for my business, and starting it was the easy part, but figuring out logistics — the actual buildout, zoning, construction and regulations — was a learning experience. This was my first brick-and-mortar business, which came with a lot of lessons.

In my design, I wanted a cyc wall, flooring updates and city zoning approvals. Instead of getting overwhelmed, I focused on solutions. I overcame this by just doing the work and getting things done. After making hundreds of calls to find the right contractors and spending a month and a half going back and forth with zoning officials, I got everything approved and the buildout completed in just two months.

How long did it take you to see consistent monthly revenue? How much did the side hustle earn?

After all the hard work we put in before opening, we were blessed to see steady revenue right from the start. In our first month, we brought in north of $3,500.

What does growth and revenue look like now?

Starting off 2025, we've already hit new booking records. Revenue is projected to double from the previous year. Beyond the numbers, we're growing our creative network and continuing to provide a quality production experience to businesses, organizations, photographers, videographers and content creators in our community.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Peerspace

What do you enjoy most about running this business?

The people and the connections I've made have been the most rewarding part of this journey. It is very cool to see the commercials, movie productions and all types of projects being brought to life in the space — and to meet talented people behind these projects.

What's your advice for others hoping to start successful side hustles or full-time businesses of their own?

Believe in yourself, trust your vision and love what you do. It's more difficult to get through the obstacles of running a business if you don't love what you're doing. Focus on the plan, execute and remember that it's a marathon, not a sprint.