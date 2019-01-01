Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Model trains, puzzles, and games of all sorts are big business, and launching a hobby shop retail business can put you on the path to financial freedom. Hobby shops can be operated from a retail storefront, from a mall kiosk, or as an online store via your own Web site. The possibilities are endless. However, one thing is for sure'the markups added onto these types of products are enormous. The investment required to start a hobby shop will greatly depend on the way in which the business is set up. Likewise, these same variables will also determine your monthly overhead operating costs.

Categories