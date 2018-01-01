Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

A fabric shop retailing numerous styles and types of fabrics can be opened in a fixed storefront location. Fabric shops have traditionally been very profitable specialty retail operations as the markups applied to fabrics for retail sales can exceed 100 percent or more. The business needs little in the way of specialized equipment, thus keeping the operating overheads to a minimum. To get started, you'll need to secure supply arrangements with fabric manufacturers, many of which are located outside of North America, so this business will require a bit of research and planning. In addition to fabrics, sewing patterns, buttons, zippers, curtain rods, sewing machines, other sewing notions and craft items can be sold as a method to increase the selection of goods available to consumers as well as increasing revenues.

The Market

People who need sewing supplies and other arts and crafts items