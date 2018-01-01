Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

A vacuum cleaner sales and repair business is a terrific small business venture to put into action, as the business and consumer demand for the product has been proven for many decades. Like any new retail business venture, store location will top the list of special considerations for this new venture, as well as local competition, potential market growth, and local labor force for the vacuum repair aspect of the business. If you do not possess this ability. It will be of great importance to the success of the business to establish an exclusive sales, service, and distribution agreement with a manufacturer of vacuum cleaners, as this is the only way to compete in a competitive market, keep wholesale product costs low, and build brand-name recognition. Additionally, be sure to also provide built-in vacuum cleaner sales both to residential clients, as well as to commercial customers such as property developers and construction companies. Expanding the product line to include built-in vacuums can greatly increase business revenues and profits.