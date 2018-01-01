Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In spite of the popularity of Internet newsgroups and news Web sites, the good old-fashioned corner newsstand is here to stay. In fact, the arrival of the Internet has only increased the public's desire for information'electronic or print. Starting a newsstand retail business requires getting in touch with one of the many distributors that carry just about every kind of magazine, publication, and newspaper you can imagine, and so building alliances with hundreds of publishers is not required. Additionally, most distributors of publications in every form have a buy-back policy, meaning that once the publication is out of date it is returned and there is no charge levied for it. The key to a successful and profitable newsstand business is diversification; the business should also provide customers with product selections such as lottery tickets, cigars, and snack items.