Fitness studios
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#29 Ranked #42 last year
Initial investment
$350K - $565K
Units as of 2022
1,749 66.3% over 3 years
The F45 Training franchise combines two of the most effective training methods in the industry to help members burn fat and build lean muscle. The workout pairs interval cardio with strength training to make a highly functional team training program. F45 Training is determined to deliver quality workouts to its members, maintain a good reputation, and be convenient.

F45 Training was founded in 2011 and began franchising two years later. It has experienced significant growth worldwide, with over 1200 franchises. Over 400 of those franchises are located in the United States, and more than 90 are located in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a F45 Training Franchise

F45 Training is a continually evolving company, which is very important in the health and fitness industry. The brand prides itself on continually developing new workouts and health information. If a fitness studio is unwilling to evolve along with the rest of the industry, it will become stagnant. F45 Training realizes this and does the opposite.

Franchisees are offered a proprietary business model through F45 Training. All franchisees have access to top-quality indoor fitness equipment at competitive rates. Franchisees also have access to existing accounting, management, and payment systems, so you do not have to buy those systems independently.

Multiple times in recent years, F45 Training has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. That ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Additionally, they have been named as one of Entrepreneur’s Fastest Growing Franchises and Top Global Franchises several times in recent years.

What Might Make a F45 Training Franchise a Good Choice?

One thing that sets F45 Training apart from the rest is its fitness training programs. Combining interval cardio and strength training has created a unique way for members to get in shape. Both methods have proven to burn fat and build lean muscle effectively. In a world where people want better results faster, having a fitness program that combines two workout areas is essential.

Franchisees have access to things that streamline their operations, making it easier to run the franchise. F45 Training gives franchisees thousands of filmed exercises, TVs displaying the exercises, heart rate technology so members can track their performance, live DJ mixes, F45 FM music, a global support network of coach professionals, and much more. F45 Training will not leave you to run things independently, and you will not run out of new material to keep your members interested in the training programs.

How To Open a F45 Training Franchise

If you want to start your F45 Training studio, you need to submit a franchise inquiry form. This will allow you to report your personal information, list how much liquid capital you have, indicate if you have operated a business before, and disclose if you have taken a F45 Training class or attended an event. Once you submit the information, a F45 Training representative may contact you and talk you through the rest of the process for starting the fitness studio.

There are a couple of things to know before you submit your information, though. To be part of the F45 Training team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. 

Once approved as a F45 Training franchisee, you will be ready to help customers become their best selves.

Company Overview

About F45 Training

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2011
Parent Company
F45 Training
Leadership
Ben Coates, Interim CEO
Corporate Address
3601 S. Congress Ave.
Austin, TX 78704
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
122
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1,749 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a F45 Training franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$350,200 - $565,100
Cash Requirement
$300,000
Veteran Incentives
Up to 50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%+
Ad Royalty Fee
$200+/mo.
Term of Agreement
5-15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
F45 Training has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10 hours
Classroom Training
64 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where F45 Training landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where F45 Training ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #29 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #10 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #33 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #104 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #14 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)

