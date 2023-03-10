Signing out of account, Standby...
The F45 Training franchise combines two of the most effective training methods in the industry to help members burn fat and build lean muscle. The workout pairs interval cardio with strength training to make a highly functional team training program. F45 Training is determined to deliver quality workouts to its members, maintain a good reputation, and be convenient.
F45 Training was founded in 2011 and began franchising two years later. It has experienced significant growth worldwide, with over 1200 franchises. Over 400 of those franchises are located in the United States, and more than 90 are located in Canada.
Why You May Want to Start a F45 Training Franchise
F45 Training is a continually evolving company, which is very important in the health and fitness industry. The brand prides itself on continually developing new workouts and health information. If a fitness studio is unwilling to evolve along with the rest of the industry, it will become stagnant. F45 Training realizes this and does the opposite.
Franchisees are offered a proprietary business model through F45 Training. All franchisees have access to top-quality indoor fitness equipment at competitive rates. Franchisees also have access to existing accounting, management, and payment systems, so you do not have to buy those systems independently.
Multiple times in recent years, F45 Training has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. That ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Additionally, they have been named as one of Entrepreneur’s Fastest Growing Franchises and Top Global Franchises several times in recent years.
What Might Make a F45 Training Franchise a Good Choice?
One thing that sets F45 Training apart from the rest is its fitness training programs. Combining interval cardio and strength training has created a unique way for members to get in shape. Both methods have proven to burn fat and build lean muscle effectively. In a world where people want better results faster, having a fitness program that combines two workout areas is essential.
Franchisees have access to things that streamline their operations, making it easier to run the franchise. F45 Training gives franchisees thousands of filmed exercises, TVs displaying the exercises, heart rate technology so members can track their performance, live DJ mixes, F45 FM music, a global support network of coach professionals, and much more. F45 Training will not leave you to run things independently, and you will not run out of new material to keep your members interested in the training programs.
How To Open a F45 Training Franchise
If you want to start your F45 Training studio, you need to submit a franchise inquiry form. This will allow you to report your personal information, list how much liquid capital you have, indicate if you have operated a business before, and disclose if you have taken a F45 Training class or attended an event. Once you submit the information, a F45 Training representative may contact you and talk you through the rest of the process for starting the fitness studio.
There are a couple of things to know before you submit your information, though. To be part of the F45 Training team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
Once approved as a F45 Training franchisee, you will be ready to help customers become their best selves.
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a F45 Training franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $350,200 - $565,100
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $300,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- Up to 50% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%+
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $200+/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5-15 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- F45 Training has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 10 hours
- Classroom Training
- 64 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
