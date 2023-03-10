The F45 Training franchise combines two of the most effective training methods in the industry to help members burn fat and build lean muscle. The workout pairs interval cardio with strength training to make a highly functional team training program. F45 Training is determined to deliver quality workouts to its members, maintain a good reputation, and be convenient.

F45 Training was founded in 2011 and began franchising two years later. It has experienced significant growth worldwide, with over 1200 franchises. Over 400 of those franchises are located in the United States, and more than 90 are located in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a F45 Training Franchise

F45 Training is a continually evolving company, which is very important in the health and fitness industry. The brand prides itself on continually developing new workouts and health information. If a fitness studio is unwilling to evolve along with the rest of the industry, it will become stagnant. F45 Training realizes this and does the opposite.

Franchisees are offered a proprietary business model through F45 Training. All franchisees have access to top-quality indoor fitness equipment at competitive rates. Franchisees also have access to existing accounting, management, and payment systems, so you do not have to buy those systems independently.

Multiple times in recent years, F45 Training has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. That ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Additionally, they have been named as one of Entrepreneur’s Fastest Growing Franchises and Top Global Franchises several times in recent years.

What Might Make a F45 Training Franchise a Good Choice?

One thing that sets F45 Training apart from the rest is its fitness training programs. Combining interval cardio and strength training has created a unique way for members to get in shape. Both methods have proven to burn fat and build lean muscle effectively. In a world where people want better results faster, having a fitness program that combines two workout areas is essential.

Franchisees have access to things that streamline their operations, making it easier to run the franchise. F45 Training gives franchisees thousands of filmed exercises, TVs displaying the exercises, heart rate technology so members can track their performance, live DJ mixes, F45 FM music, a global support network of coach professionals, and much more. F45 Training will not leave you to run things independently, and you will not run out of new material to keep your members interested in the training programs.

How To Open a F45 Training Franchise

If you want to start your F45 Training studio, you need to submit a franchise inquiry form. This will allow you to report your personal information, list how much liquid capital you have, indicate if you have operated a business before, and disclose if you have taken a F45 Training class or attended an event. Once you submit the information, a F45 Training representative may contact you and talk you through the rest of the process for starting the fitness studio.

There are a couple of things to know before you submit your information, though. To be part of the F45 Training team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

Once approved as a F45 Training franchisee, you will be ready to help customers become their best selves.