With a holistic approach to at-home care, HomeWell Care Services focuses on improving everyday life and the overall well-being of the elderly, unwell, or injured. Bringing more enjoyment to the lives of those who find it increasingly difficult to cope on their own is at the core of what HomeWell Care Services strive to do. Tailored to each individual, they focus on basics like increased activity, reduced stress, better nutrition, and basic companionship, all of which are tried and tested elements of a healthier, happier, more fulfilling life.

Through their teams of certified caregivers, HomeWell Care Services believes it helps people maintain their dignity and independence while protecting the most vulnerable amongst us. By providing compassionate and reliable in-home care, HomeWell Care Services may remove the burden of stress for those in care, as well as their loved ones.

HomeWell Care Services was founded in 2002 and began franchising in 2003. Since its franchise roots sprouted, HomeWell Care Services has opened more than 90 franchises in the United States to go along with several Canadian locations.

Why You May Want to Start a HomeWell Care Services Franchise

If you’re a self-starter, have a passion for business ownership, understand sales, and believe in the importance of driving brand growth, HomeWell Care Services just might be the fit for you. Franchisees need to be willing to follow a proven business model and commit to the growth of their HomeWell Care Services franchise.

With an increasingly aging population, the senior care industry may be flourishing, creating a need for franchises like HomeWell Care Services. Given the increasing number of those over 60 who need daily assistance, home care may be an important business for franchisees, owing to the willingness of family, friends, and the elderly themselves to get in-home assistance.

While many franchisees have no previous health care experience, HomeWell Care Services is seeking franchisees with management experience, resiliency, and a focus on execution.

What Might Make a HomeWell Care Services Franchise a Good Choice?

HomeWell Care Services provides franchisees with an easy-to-read franchise kit to help you determine whether the company is the right fit for you. With their holistic approach to in-home care, HomeWell Care Services strives to allow you to improve the lives of the community around you with their Life Enrichment & Activities Program (LEAP).

To be part of the HomeWell Care Services team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a HomeWell Care Services Franchise

Once you’ve been approved as a franchisee, HomeWell Care Services will take you through pre-training, including support to complete the work necessary to start a HomeWell Care Services franchise and receive foundational home care and industry training.

Franchisees will also go through a multi-day on-site training that underscores the relationship between franchisor and franchisee, talent and care management, sales, marketing, and other foundational elements of your new business.

The last step would be to launch your HomeWell Care Services. Once open, franchisees may receive weekly individual support calls, group webinars, and online training modules to keep you up to date with the running practices of a home care agency.