With a holistic approach to at-home care, HomeWell Care Services focuses on improving everyday life and the overall well-being of the elderly, unwell, or injured. Bringing more enjoyment to the lives of those who find it increasingly difficult to cope on their own is at the core of what HomeWell Care Services strive to do. Tailored to each individual, they focus on basics like increased activity, reduced stress, better nutrition, and basic companionship, all of which are tried and tested elements of a healthier, happier, more fulfilling life.
Through their teams of certified caregivers, HomeWell Care Services believes it helps people maintain their dignity and independence while protecting the most vulnerable amongst us. By providing compassionate and reliable in-home care, HomeWell Care Services may remove the burden of stress for those in care, as well as their loved ones.
HomeWell Care Services was founded in 2002 and began franchising in 2003. Since its franchise roots sprouted, HomeWell Care Services has opened more than 90 franchises in the United States to go along with several Canadian locations.
Why You May Want to Start a HomeWell Care Services Franchise
If you’re a self-starter, have a passion for business ownership, understand sales, and believe in the importance of driving brand growth, HomeWell Care Services just might be the fit for you. Franchisees need to be willing to follow a proven business model and commit to the growth of their HomeWell Care Services franchise.
With an increasingly aging population, the senior care industry may be flourishing, creating a need for franchises like HomeWell Care Services. Given the increasing number of those over 60 who need daily assistance, home care may be an important business for franchisees, owing to the willingness of family, friends, and the elderly themselves to get in-home assistance.
While many franchisees have no previous health care experience, HomeWell Care Services is seeking franchisees with management experience, resiliency, and a focus on execution.
What Might Make a HomeWell Care Services Franchise a Good Choice?
HomeWell Care Services provides franchisees with an easy-to-read franchise kit to help you determine whether the company is the right fit for you. With their holistic approach to in-home care, HomeWell Care Services strives to allow you to improve the lives of the community around you with their Life Enrichment & Activities Program (LEAP).
To be part of the HomeWell Care Services team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a HomeWell Care Services Franchise
Once you’ve been approved as a franchisee, HomeWell Care Services will take you through pre-training, including support to complete the work necessary to start a HomeWell Care Services franchise and receive foundational home care and industry training.
Franchisees will also go through a multi-day on-site training that underscores the relationship between franchisor and franchisee, talent and care management, sales, marketing, and other foundational elements of your new business.
The last step would be to launch your HomeWell Care Services. Once open, franchisees may receive weekly individual support calls, group webinars, and online training modules to keep you up to date with the running practices of a home care agency.
Company Overview
About HomeWell Care Services
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
- Founded
- 2002
- Parent Company
- HomeWell Franchising Inc.
- Leadership
- Crystal Franz, SVP of Franchise Development
- Corporate Address
-
812 Sheppard Rd.
Burkburnett, TX 76354
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2003 (20 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 30
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 106 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a HomeWell Care Services franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $96,900 - $225,800
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- HomeWell Care Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 93 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaWebsite Development
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 0-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
