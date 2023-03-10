HomeWell Care Services

HomeWell Care Services

Home care
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#347 Ranked #266 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$97K - $226K
Units as of 2022
106 68.3% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

With a holistic approach to at-home care, HomeWell Care Services focuses on improving everyday life and the overall well-being of the elderly, unwell, or injured. Bringing more enjoyment to the lives of those who find it increasingly difficult to cope on their own is at the core of what HomeWell Care Services strive to do. Tailored to each individual, they focus on basics like increased activity, reduced stress, better nutrition, and basic companionship, all of which are tried and tested elements of a healthier, happier, more fulfilling life.

Through their teams of certified caregivers, HomeWell Care Services believes it helps people maintain their dignity and independence while protecting the most vulnerable amongst us. By providing compassionate and reliable in-home care, HomeWell Care Services may remove the burden of stress for those in care, as well as their loved ones.

HomeWell Care Services was founded in 2002 and began franchising in 2003. Since its franchise roots sprouted, HomeWell Care Services has opened more than 90 franchises in the United States to go along with several Canadian locations.

Why You May Want to Start a HomeWell Care Services Franchise

If you’re a self-starter, have a passion for business ownership, understand sales, and believe in the importance of driving brand growth, HomeWell Care Services just might be the fit for you. Franchisees need to be willing to follow a proven business model and commit to the growth of their HomeWell Care Services franchise.

With an increasingly aging population, the senior care industry may be flourishing, creating a need for franchises like HomeWell Care Services. Given the increasing number of those over 60 who need daily assistance, home care may be an important business for franchisees, owing to the willingness of family, friends, and the elderly themselves to get in-home assistance.

While many franchisees have no previous health care experience, HomeWell Care Services is seeking franchisees with management experience, resiliency, and a focus on execution.

What Might Make a HomeWell Care Services Franchise a Good Choice?

HomeWell Care Services provides franchisees with an easy-to-read franchise kit to help you determine whether the company is the right fit for you. With their holistic approach to in-home care, HomeWell Care Services strives to allow you to improve the lives of the community around you with their Life Enrichment & Activities Program (LEAP).

To be part of the HomeWell Care Services team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a HomeWell Care Services Franchise

Once you’ve been approved as a franchisee, HomeWell Care Services will take you through pre-training, including support to complete the work necessary to start a HomeWell Care Services franchise and receive foundational home care and industry training. 

Franchisees will also go through a multi-day on-site training that underscores the relationship between franchisor and franchisee, talent and care management, sales, marketing, and other foundational elements of your new business. 

The last step would be to launch your HomeWell Care Services. Once open, franchisees may receive weekly individual support calls, group webinars, and online training modules to keep you up to date with the running practices of a home care agency.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About HomeWell Care Services

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
2002
Parent Company
HomeWell Franchising Inc.
Leadership
Crystal Franz, SVP of Franchise Development
Corporate Address
812 Sheppard Rd.
Burkburnett, TX 76354
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
30
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
106 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a HomeWell Care Services franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$96,900 - $225,800
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
HomeWell Care Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
93 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
0-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like HomeWell Care Services? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where HomeWell Care Services landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where HomeWell Care Services ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #347 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #47 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to HomeWell Care Services.

Great Clips

Hair salons
Ranked #23
Request Info

Squeeze

Massages
Request Info

Planet Fitness

Fitness clubs
Ranked #7
Learn More

Home Instead

Nonmedical senior care
Ranked #116
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing