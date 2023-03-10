Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant

Japanese barbecue restaurants
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#209 Ranked #174 last year
Initial investment
$1.2M - $2.6M
Units as of 2022
828 6.6% over 3 years
Gyu-Kaku, which is Japanese for "horn of the bull," is an international yakiniku restaurant. Founded in 1996 and franchising since 1997, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant’s mission is to empower customers through the freedom of cooking their food using convenient, self-venting in-table roasters. Reins International USA improved and reshaped the restaurant's concept once it hit the U.S. to fit the local market.

The Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant system has more than 750 locations globally, built on an initial decade of franchising experience in Japan. In the U.S., Reins International operates several units and boasts many years of modified operating experience. The franchisor wants to expand to more U.S. states and regions in the coming years.

Why You May Want to Start a Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant Franchise

The Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant system runs efficiently through limited daily food preparation and cooking staff requirements. After all, most of the menu items are served raw, so the kitchen staff's role is to assemble the orders before delivering them to the tables. With a Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant franchise, you get to watch as your staff gives customers helpful tips as they cook their dinners.

Whether the customers like the autonomy of cooking their meals or the idea of grilling and draining fat off their food, the smoke-free, self-grill formula at Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurants franchises are working to pull in customers. The company's reputation for providing extensive and dedicated training and support to its franchisees may be one of the best. 

What Might Make a Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Franchise a Good Choice?

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurants has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list many times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

If you're interested in opening a Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and advertising fees. There is also a minimum net worth requirement and a liquid capital requirement that franchisees must meet. The initial franchise term typically lasts for ten years, but you may renew it anytime after the period as long as you meet certain conditions.

How To Open a Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurants Franchise 

To begin your Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurants franchise, simply submit a franchise request form. If you are seen as a good fit, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurants may reach out to you via a franchise representative with more information about the company and opportunity. 

Potential franchisees may also receive a more in-depth Franchise Disclosure Document, which is where you will find the numbers that reflect the brand's performance as an investment. The company will also give you a chance to verify this document by speaking with existing Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurants franchisees.

From here, they may invite you to the company's headquarters in Torrance, California to meet the executive team. If both parties agree, you may soon sign the franchise agreement, pay the necessary fees, and begin setting up your location with the franchise team's help.

Company Overview

About Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
1996
Parent Company
Reins USA Franchise Co.
Leadership
Ryo Tozu, CEO
Corporate Address
20000 Mariner Ave., #500
Torrance, CA 90503
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1997 (26 years)
# of employees at HQ
40
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Canada, Mexico

# of Units
828 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$1,215,444 - $2,606,540
Net Worth Requirement
$1,500,000 - $2,000,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
4-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
304 hours
Classroom Training
46 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
35
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #209 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #39 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Food

Ranked #2 in Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Updated: December 12th, 2022
