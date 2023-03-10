Gyu-Kaku, which is Japanese for "horn of the bull," is an international yakiniku restaurant. Founded in 1996 and franchising since 1997, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant’s mission is to empower customers through the freedom of cooking their food using convenient, self-venting in-table roasters. Reins International USA improved and reshaped the restaurant's concept once it hit the U.S. to fit the local market.

The Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant system has more than 750 locations globally, built on an initial decade of franchising experience in Japan. In the U.S., Reins International operates several units and boasts many years of modified operating experience. The franchisor wants to expand to more U.S. states and regions in the coming years.

Why You May Want to Start a Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant Franchise

The Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant system runs efficiently through limited daily food preparation and cooking staff requirements. After all, most of the menu items are served raw, so the kitchen staff's role is to assemble the orders before delivering them to the tables. With a Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant franchise, you get to watch as your staff gives customers helpful tips as they cook their dinners.

Whether the customers like the autonomy of cooking their meals or the idea of grilling and draining fat off their food, the smoke-free, self-grill formula at Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurants franchises are working to pull in customers. The company's reputation for providing extensive and dedicated training and support to its franchisees may be one of the best.

What Might Make a Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Franchise a Good Choice?

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurants has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list many times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

If you're interested in opening a Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and advertising fees. There is also a minimum net worth requirement and a liquid capital requirement that franchisees must meet. The initial franchise term typically lasts for ten years, but you may renew it anytime after the period as long as you meet certain conditions.

How To Open a Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurants Franchise

To begin your Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurants franchise, simply submit a franchise request form. If you are seen as a good fit, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurants may reach out to you via a franchise representative with more information about the company and opportunity.

Potential franchisees may also receive a more in-depth Franchise Disclosure Document, which is where you will find the numbers that reflect the brand's performance as an investment. The company will also give you a chance to verify this document by speaking with existing Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurants franchisees.

From here, they may invite you to the company's headquarters in Torrance, California to meet the executive team. If both parties agree, you may soon sign the franchise agreement, pay the necessary fees, and begin setting up your location with the franchise team's help.