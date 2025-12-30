You’re Saving, Budgeting, and Cutting Expenses — So Why Do You Still Feel Financially Powerless? Here’s the Fix

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If 2025 taught us anything, it’s that Americans are far more financially disciplined than they get credit for.

The majority of Americans prioritized financial responsibility in 2025. But even with smart habits in place, many Americans still felt a nagging sense that some of the biggest financial decisions in their lives are beyond their control. It boils down to a crisis of confidence.

That’s what Scott Ford, Head of Wealth Management at U.S. Bank, told me on my podcast Money Rehab. “People are doing a lot of the right thing,” Scott said. “They’re saving, they’re budgeting, they’re cutting expenses where they can. It’s the things that are outside of their control — like the economy, inflation — that’s what’s causing a lot of anxiety for folks right now.”

So instead of reliving what felt uncertain in 2025, let’s talk about what actually matters going forward. Here are three financial challenges that showed up for a lot of people this past year — and the practical, confidence-building moves you can make in 2026 to take back the driver’s seat.

#1: Financial Success Feels Out of Reach

The 2025 problem: Many Americans still believe that homeownership is the actualization of the American Dream. In fact, 88% say homeownership is a key indicator of financial success, yet 23% have given up on buying a home due to cost.

The 2026 fix: Scott says you have to stay the course and focus on the things that are in your control— keep saving, even if it takes a little longer to buy a home. Pushing back the timeline on a dream can feel discouraging, but here’s the secret to staying motivated: visualize your goals.

Studies show that when you visualize your goals, you’re more likely to achieve them. I recommend creating a separate sub-account within your savings account and labeling it “Home Downpayment.” Seeing that nest egg grow over time, with a big “Home Downpayment” label staring back at you, will help you stay motivated in 2026.

#2: Retirement Feels Uncertain

The 2025 problem: As the cost of living continues to rise, Americans are putting their retirement goals on the back burner. Only 37% of non-retired adults are actively planning and saving for retirement, and 16% of Americans are giving up on retiring due to financial reasons.

The 2026 fix: Good news — we’re living longer. That means, though, that we need to have more retirement funds saved than generations prior. To build momentum towards your retirement goals, take advantage of the IRA contribution limit hikes; in 2026, the annual Individual Retirement Account (IRA) contribution limit rose to $7,500, and if you’re 50 or older, you can make an additional “catch-up contribution” of $1,100.

You can do this even if your company offers a 401(k). Scott reminds us: if your company has a 401(k) match, make sure you’re contributing enough to max out the match. Don’t leave free money on the table.

#3: Credit Card Debt Is a Big Source of Anxiety

The 2025 problem: As prices climbed in 2025, Americans put more expenses on their credit cards. In the third quarter of this year, credit card balances hit $1.23 trillion— up $24 billion from the second quarter. That’s caused 73% of Americans to worry about credit card debt.

The 2026 fix: Paying down credit card debt is impossible without a strategy. When I was in credit card debt, the avalanche method is what enabled me to pay it down. That method involves prioritizing debt payments with the highest interest rate. That means, if you have credit card debt at 20% and student loans at 7%, you’d prioritize your credit card debt.

Scott personally preferred the snowball method, where you pay off smaller balances first because “psychologically it felt like a win.” Which strategy should you take? Scott says, “It’s like a diet. All of them work if you follow the method.”

My Two Cents on 2026

We can’t predict, nor control, the macroeconomy. But what we can focus on is our own wallet— our own microeconomy. When I struggled with my own confidence crisis, I reminded myself that it’s not important whether I’m making a big step or a small step, the important thing is to take the next step. That’s how you get to the finish line on your financial goals.