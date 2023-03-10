Miracle-Ear

Miracle-Ear

Hearing aids
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$119K - $353K
Units as of 2021
1,516 5.2% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Listen up! Miracle-Ear could be the sound investment you've been waiting for. The first Miracle-Ear hearing aids were manufactured in 1948 by Dahlberg Electronics. After beginning to franchise in 1983, Miracle-Ear has grown to be one of the highest-selling hearing aids in the United States. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Miracle-Ear usually provides free testing and consultation service, and their hearing aids typically come with special deals and warranties. The hearing aids are generally produced by Amplifon, a multinational company in Italy.

Miracle-Ear helps people with hearing disabilities hear better by amplifying sounds. The company has more than 1,400 locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Miracle-Ear Franchise

When you open a Miracle-Ear franchise, you may have the opportunity to manage your own business, and you just might receive access to all the resources and help needed to operate that business successfully. As you will find yourself in the hearing aid business, you may also get the opportunity to make a difference in people's lives by improving their quality of life. 

The products are designed to help people who have a hearing disability. These hearing aids usually come with frequent checkups to see how the hearing aids perform and if they need any improvement or repairs. This means that running your Miracle-Ear franchise could be a continuous process of upkeep, potentially providing you with a revolving door of clients. 

To open a Miracle-Ear franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. It is also important to remember that ongoing fees, including advertising fees and royalty fees, will be part of your life as a Miracle-Ear franchisee.

What Might Make Miracle-Ear a Good Choice?

Many times in the past several decades, Miracle-Ear has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points. These include areas in costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

There are currently more than 40 million people living in the United States with some degree of hearing loss. This may result in many consumers needing a place to purchase and maintain their hearing aids. 

With current technology, more and more hearing aids are being made for less. Miracle-Ear has been making hearing aids since 1948 and has data and knowledge to share about this industry. They use this data to provide their franchisees with the help they need to function efficiently in their new business. The company usually offers services including business workshops, store location, marketing teams, best insurance deals and assistance, sales training, and more.

How to Open a Miracle-Ear Franchise

Many franchisees find that starting their own Miracle-Ear franchise is relatively straightforward, especially for those who meet all the requirements. During the process, a Miracle-Ear representative will usually send you all the requirements, as well as plans available for you. A franchise agent is often assigned to work closely with applicants as they go through the process of opening a Miracle-Ear franchise. 

Is it time for you to help others experience the miracle of hearing?

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Miracle-Ear

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Health Products, Miscellaneous Health Services, Hearing Aids
Founded
1948
Parent Company
Amplifon USA Inc.
Leadership
Alessandro Bonacina, Executive VP Americas
Corporate Address
150 S. 5th St., #2300
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1983 (40 years)
# of employees at HQ
200
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1,516 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Miracle-Ear franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$119,000 - $352,500
Net Worth Requirement
$75,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$48.80/aid
Ad Royalty Fee
$75/aid
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Miracle-Ear offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
Third Party Financing
Miracle-Ear has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
34 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Miracle-Ear? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Miracle-Ear landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Miracle-Ear ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Trending Up

Ranked #89 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #94 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Health Products in 2021

Best of the Best

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Miracle-Ear.

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Home inspections
Ranked #313
Request Info

Interim HealthCare

Medical home care, medical staffing
Ranked #56
Request Info

BrightStar Care

Medical/nonmedical home care, medical staffing
Ranked #155
Learn More

Boost Home Healthcare

Home healthcare
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing