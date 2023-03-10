Home Instead

Home Instead

Nonmedical senior care
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#155 Ranked #116 last year
Initial investment
$103K - $130K
Units as of 2022
1,187 12.6% over 3 years
Home Instead, which was founded in 1994 and began to franchise the following year, is one of the leading senior care providers worldwide. Home Instead is dedicated to providing tailor-made, flexible at-home care for the elderly. They believe that everybody should be able to live independently at home regardless of their age. With over 1,000 locations worldwide, Home Instead has one of the largest networks of senior-care facilities in the world.

Home Instead offers professional companionship care to the elderly and strives to ensure that they can live as independently as possible in their own homes. As a Home Instead franchisee, you may help make the lives of the elderly and their families more comfortable, more relaxing, and more capable through at-home senior care.

Why You May Want to Start a Home Instead Franchise?

If you love the idea of offering quality and personal senior care, then opening a Home Instead franchise may be the right opportunity for you. Seen by some as more of a service to the community than a business, Home Instead wishes to function as a haven for overwhelmed families everywhere. Running a Home Instead franchise may offer you the chance to serve as a tremendous service to your community.

As one of the leading providers of non-medical senior care in-home worldwide, Home Instead tries to give hope and offers practical solutions to elderly care. Being warm, inviting, and caring may make it so elderly people do not feel like second-rate citizens or burdens to their families.

Why Opening a Home Instead Franchise May be a Good Choice

To be part of the Home Instead team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

Being a leading senior care brand, Home Instead may have both the notoriety and the global market necessary to offer their franchisees a great opportunity. After receiving their business training, you may provide the elderly with excellent, personalized home service and maintain a good business reputation.

Home Instead strives to have a great culture and operate as a large and happily functioning family. As a franchisee, you will likely receive a protected territory to avoid overlap with other franchisees. This usually protects your business. 

The ideal franchisee is someone who has a heartfelt desire to work with seniors, a passion for leadership and business, good communication and relationship skills, and compassion.

How Do You Open a Home Instead Franchise?

To start the process of opening a Home Instead franchise, you may want to evaluate the competition in your area. Debate if a Home Instead franchise would succeed in your area. If there are many other at-home senior care businesses in your desired location, you may want to reconsider.

During the review and onboarding process, you may receive a call from the franchise development team, who will probably take you through the process of opening a Home Instead franchise. You'll usually receive an information packet and informational emails.

You should be prepared for intensive training before you can open the doors to your business. Home Instead is ready to walk with their franchisees the entire way, which will hopefully allow your franchise to succeed.

Company Overview

About Home Instead

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
1994
Parent Company
Honor Technology Inc.
Leadership
Jeff Huber, Chief Brand Officer
Corporate Address
13323 California St.
Omaha, NE 68154
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1995 (28 years)
# of employees at HQ
237
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1,187 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Home Instead franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,000
Initial Investment
$103,000 - $130,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Home Instead has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
9 hours
Classroom Training
44.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
9-12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Home Instead landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Home Instead ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #155 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #73 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #91 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #67 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #15 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
