Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#155 Ranked #116 last year
- Initial investment
-
$103K - $130K
- Units as of 2022
-
1,187 12.6% over 3 years
Home Instead, which was founded in 1994 and began to franchise the following year, is one of the leading senior care providers worldwide. Home Instead is dedicated to providing tailor-made, flexible at-home care for the elderly. They believe that everybody should be able to live independently at home regardless of their age. With over 1,000 locations worldwide, Home Instead has one of the largest networks of senior-care facilities in the world.
Home Instead offers professional companionship care to the elderly and strives to ensure that they can live as independently as possible in their own homes. As a Home Instead franchisee, you may help make the lives of the elderly and their families more comfortable, more relaxing, and more capable through at-home senior care.
Why You May Want to Start a Home Instead Franchise?
If you love the idea of offering quality and personal senior care, then opening a Home Instead franchise may be the right opportunity for you. Seen by some as more of a service to the community than a business, Home Instead wishes to function as a haven for overwhelmed families everywhere. Running a Home Instead franchise may offer you the chance to serve as a tremendous service to your community.
As one of the leading providers of non-medical senior care in-home worldwide, Home Instead tries to give hope and offers practical solutions to elderly care. Being warm, inviting, and caring may make it so elderly people do not feel like second-rate citizens or burdens to their families.
Why Opening a Home Instead Franchise May be a Good Choice
To be part of the Home Instead team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
Being a leading senior care brand, Home Instead may have both the notoriety and the global market necessary to offer their franchisees a great opportunity. After receiving their business training, you may provide the elderly with excellent, personalized home service and maintain a good business reputation.
Home Instead strives to have a great culture and operate as a large and happily functioning family. As a franchisee, you will likely receive a protected territory to avoid overlap with other franchisees. This usually protects your business.
The ideal franchisee is someone who has a heartfelt desire to work with seniors, a passion for leadership and business, good communication and relationship skills, and compassion.
How Do You Open a Home Instead Franchise?
To start the process of opening a Home Instead franchise, you may want to evaluate the competition in your area. Debate if a Home Instead franchise would succeed in your area. If there are many other at-home senior care businesses in your desired location, you may want to reconsider.
During the review and onboarding process, you may receive a call from the franchise development team, who will probably take you through the process of opening a Home Instead franchise. You'll usually receive an information packet and informational emails.
You should be prepared for intensive training before you can open the doors to your business. Home Instead is ready to walk with their franchisees the entire way, which will hopefully allow your franchise to succeed.
Company Overview
About Home Instead
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
- Founded
- 1994
- Parent Company
- Honor Technology Inc.
- Leadership
- Jeff Huber, Chief Brand Officer
- Corporate Address
-
13323 California St.
Omaha, NE 68154
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1995 (28 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 237
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 1,187 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Home Instead franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $59,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $103,000 - $130,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Home Instead has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 9 hours
- Classroom Training
- 44.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 9-12
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Home Instead? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Home Instead landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Home Instead ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Home Instead.
Stride
Senior Helpers
Home Helpers Home Care
Palm Beach Tan
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.