Take 5 Oil Change may be considered to be a revolutionary business that has changed how oil changes and under the hood checks are done. They have over 35 years of experience and have grown to have more than 530 locations across the United States and Canada. While over 450 of those locations are company-owned, Take 5 Oil Change only began franchising in 2016 and is looking to open more franchises.
An ideal Take 5 Oil Change franchisee is an individual who has experience owning a business, as well as in operations, and management. Franchisees should also be keen on diversifying and building their business portfolio. It may also be helpful if franchisees have a desire to own multi-units. Automotive repair knowledge is not required, but is highly encouraged.
Why You May Want to Start a Take 5 Oil Change Franchise
As a Take 5 Oil Change franchisee, you will be tasked with applying the scalable but straightforward business model to your franchise. Take 5 Oil Change may stand out from the competition because they have simple operations for important under the hood checks, offering quality services quickly.
Take 5 Oil Change is part of Driven Brands, one of the largest groups of automotive aftermarket service companies in the U.S. Franchisees may benefit from utilizing the resources they have and leveraging their success on the nationally recognized brand. Your community may greatly benefit from the fast and friendly service that Take 5 Oil Change drive-thrus is known to provide.
What Might Make a Take 5 Oil Change Franchise a Good Choice?
When you are a franchisee, Take 5 Oil Change will provide you with access to the proprietary analytics reporting tool. This will give you the data you need to drive your margins, potentially enabling you to manage your business better while maximizing your potential.
Training at company headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina is available for franchisees and their Take 5 Oil Change crew. Headquarters training takes multiple weeks, followed by another several weeks at a Take 5 Oil Change location for a hands-on training experience.
To be part of the Take 5 Oil Change team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
A typical franchise agreement runs for a period of 15 years. After those 15 years, franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Take 5 Oil Change requirements.
How To Open a Take 5 Oil Change Franchise?
As you decide if opening a Take 5 Oil Change franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Take 5 Oil Change franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Take 5 Oil Change franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Take 5 Oil Change
Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Oil-Change Services
Founded
1984
Parent Company
Driven Brands Inc.
Leadership
Danny Rivera, President
Corporate Address
-
440 S. Church St.
Charlotte, NC 28202
Business Overview
Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
137
Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
# of Units
762 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Take 5 Oil Change franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
Initial Investment
$734,497 - $1,307,888
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
Cash Requirement
$300,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
Royalty Fee
7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
Term of Agreement
15 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
On-The-Job Training
120 hours
Classroom Training
55 hours
Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
