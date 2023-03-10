In 1981, Jim Carpenter opened the first Wild Birds Unlimited with a small inheritance and a passion for backyard bird feeding. In 1983, he began franchising. To provide people with what they need to enjoy their own backyard bird feeding hobby, he made sure to sell only the best products. Over three decades later, the company still stands by selling quality and affordable bird food, nest boxes, bird feeders, and more at its stores.

For decades, Wild Birds Unlimited has aimed to bring together humans and nature under the same blue sky. With over 300 locations in the U.S. and more than a dozen in Canada, the Wild Birds Unlimited name has become synonymous with backyard bird feeding.

Why You May Want to Start a Wild Birds Unlimited Franchise

Of course, you may want to consider opening a Wild Birds Unlimited if you are a person who shares the same hobby as the company's founder. But you may also want to consider the company's culture and values. Wild Birds Unlimited looks for hard-working, ethical individuals. They value diversity and environmentally sustainable products. They also support local bird and natural wildlife conservation groups and education.

An ideal franchisee is enthusiastic and committed to excellence. They are also committed to helping their community and spreading the joy of backyard bird feeding—and franchisees typically love birds.

Wild Birds Unlimited will train franchisees in ways that the company has found to make a successful business and assign them a business coach for their first year in operation. The company will even provide franchisees with marketing and IT support.

What Might Make a Wild Birds Unlimited Franchise a Good Choice?

Outside of sitting comfortably in a niche market, Wild Birds Unlimited takes advantage of a large global hobby. Wild Birds Unlimited accepts online orders connected to franchisees' stores and has its own product line. This private merchandise line includes custom seed blends, feeders, and hardware.

If you're interested in opening a Wild Birds Unlimited, make sure you can cover the initial startup fees, including the franchise fee. You'll also want to make sure you're ready for any additional ongoing fees. These fees will include royalty fees and advertising fees.

How Do You Open a Wild Birds Unlimited Franchise?

Location is a huge consideration. Try to locate high-traffic areas connected to malls or grocery stores. Being in a high-visibility location may also make your store more appealing.

As you make your decision to franchise with Wild Birds Unlimited, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. The company's discovery process will help you do this, too. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. If you are in an area with other feed and seed stores, too much competition may not allow for the most possible growth.

Overall, if the company finds you a good fit, you can soon open your doors—and other people's doors—to the world of backyard bird feeding.