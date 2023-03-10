Right at Home
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#260 Ranked #211 last year
Initial investment
$87K - $156K
Units as of 2022
689 16.4% over 3 years
Right at Home is a franchise focused on assisting the aging and those with disabilities. Allen Hager founded Right at Home in 1995 after seeing a need to assist patients' at-home recovery after surgeries. The former hospital administrator spent five years perfecting his business model before offering franchisees the opportunity to hop aboard in 2000.

Right at Home has developed a package of services called RightTransitionsSM to reduce the number of preventable hospital readmissions. The company also offers a series of other at-home services under the umbrella of RightCareSM. These include companion and on-demand services, caregiver matching, and care plan assessments.

There are over 450 Right at Home franchises throughout the United States to go along with another 35+ franchises in Canada and more than 100 locations overseas.

Why You May Want to Start a Right at Home Franchise

Right at Home has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The company believes in what they call Success with Significance®. This is when someone is in the midst of a successful career, but wants to use their skills and experience in a more meaningful way. Before agreeing to become part of the Right a Home team, a potential franchisee should consider if they fit this description. Franchisees do not need prior business ownership experience, but should value patience and have a passion for serving others.

What Might Make a Right at Home Franchise a Good Choice?

Besides having a unique position as an industry innovator, franchisees may also have the opportunity to convert their existing business through Right at Home's acquisition program. Regardless of how a franchisee enters into the group, a Right at Home franchisee may be given the opportunity to act as the main decision-maker of their business.

Franchisees may expect to be active in the local community, engaging with civic groups and businesses. They will also be in charge of recruiting and hiring care staff. Franchisees should prepare to manage patient assessments and business finances. They will also need to periodically meet with families and ensure that the Right at Home care team delivers exceptional service.

To be a member of the Right at Home franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Right at Home Franchise

A franchisee should expect the process of opening a Right at Home location to last several months. During this time, they must conduct their due diligence and research the brand.

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Right at Home franchise team. Franchisees typically have an opportunity to do this during the initial call with a franchise representative and at the company's discovery day. If all goes well, a franchise representative will inform franchisees of their approval status in the days following discovery day.

Right at Home usually offers training in various aspects of the business. Many of these training sessions will most likely occur as phone calls and webinars. Franchisees may learn about daily business operations, the home care industry, and the company's business model.

Company Overview

About Right at Home

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Staffing/Recruiting
Founded
1995
Parent Company
Right at Home LLC
Leadership
Margaret Haynes, COO
Corporate Address
6700 Mercy Rd., #400
Omaha, NE 68106
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2000 (23 years)
# of employees at HQ
92
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Europe (Western), Canada

# of Units
689 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Right at Home franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$87,394 - $156,194
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $240,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Right at Home has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Ongoing
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
