2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#260 Ranked #211 last year
Initial investment
-
$87K - $156K
Units as of 2022
-
689 16.4% over 3 years
Right at Home is a franchise focused on assisting the aging and those with disabilities. Allen Hager founded Right at Home in 1995 after seeing a need to assist patients' at-home recovery after surgeries. The former hospital administrator spent five years perfecting his business model before offering franchisees the opportunity to hop aboard in 2000.
Right at Home has developed a package of services called RightTransitionsSM to reduce the number of preventable hospital readmissions. The company also offers a series of other at-home services under the umbrella of RightCareSM. These include companion and on-demand services, caregiver matching, and care plan assessments.
There are over 450 Right at Home franchises throughout the United States to go along with another 35+ franchises in Canada and more than 100 locations overseas.
Why You May Want to Start a Right at Home Franchise
Right at Home has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
The company believes in what they call Success with Significance®. This is when someone is in the midst of a successful career, but wants to use their skills and experience in a more meaningful way. Before agreeing to become part of the Right a Home team, a potential franchisee should consider if they fit this description. Franchisees do not need prior business ownership experience, but should value patience and have a passion for serving others.
What Might Make a Right at Home Franchise a Good Choice?
Besides having a unique position as an industry innovator, franchisees may also have the opportunity to convert their existing business through Right at Home's acquisition program. Regardless of how a franchisee enters into the group, a Right at Home franchisee may be given the opportunity to act as the main decision-maker of their business.
Franchisees may expect to be active in the local community, engaging with civic groups and businesses. They will also be in charge of recruiting and hiring care staff. Franchisees should prepare to manage patient assessments and business finances. They will also need to periodically meet with families and ensure that the Right at Home care team delivers exceptional service.
To be a member of the Right at Home franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Right at Home Franchise
A franchisee should expect the process of opening a Right at Home location to last several months. During this time, they must conduct their due diligence and research the brand.
As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Right at Home franchise team. Franchisees typically have an opportunity to do this during the initial call with a franchise representative and at the company's discovery day. If all goes well, a franchise representative will inform franchisees of their approval status in the days following discovery day.
Right at Home usually offers training in various aspects of the business. Many of these training sessions will most likely occur as phone calls and webinars. Franchisees may learn about daily business operations, the home care industry, and the company's business model.
Company Overview
About Right at Home
Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Staffing/Recruiting
Founded
1995
Parent Company
Right at Home LLC
Leadership
Margaret Haynes, COO
Corporate Address
-
6700 Mercy Rd., #400
Omaha, NE 68106
Business Overview
Franchising Since
2000 (23 years)
# of employees at HQ
92
Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Europe (Western), Canada
# of Units
689 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Right at Home franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
Initial Investment
$87,394 - $156,194
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $240,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
Royalty Fee
5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Right at Home has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
On-The-Job Training
Ongoing
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
-
Newsletter, Meetings & Conventions, Toll-Free Line, Grand Opening, Online Support, Security & Safety Procedures, Field Operations, Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
-
Ad Templates, National Media, Regional Advertising, Social Media, SEO, Website Development, Email Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Right at Home? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Right at Home landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Right at Home ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
