Right at Home is a franchise focused on assisting the aging and those with disabilities. Allen Hager founded Right at Home in 1995 after seeing a need to assist patients' at-home recovery after surgeries. The former hospital administrator spent five years perfecting his business model before offering franchisees the opportunity to hop aboard in 2000.

Right at Home has developed a package of services called RightTransitionsSM to reduce the number of preventable hospital readmissions. The company also offers a series of other at-home services under the umbrella of RightCareSM. These include companion and on-demand services, caregiver matching, and care plan assessments.

There are over 450 Right at Home franchises throughout the United States to go along with another 35+ franchises in Canada and more than 100 locations overseas.

Why You May Want to Start a Right at Home Franchise

Right at Home has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The company believes in what they call Success with Significance®. This is when someone is in the midst of a successful career, but wants to use their skills and experience in a more meaningful way. Before agreeing to become part of the Right a Home team, a potential franchisee should consider if they fit this description. Franchisees do not need prior business ownership experience, but should value patience and have a passion for serving others.

What Might Make a Right at Home Franchise a Good Choice?

Besides having a unique position as an industry innovator, franchisees may also have the opportunity to convert their existing business through Right at Home's acquisition program. Regardless of how a franchisee enters into the group, a Right at Home franchisee may be given the opportunity to act as the main decision-maker of their business.

Franchisees may expect to be active in the local community, engaging with civic groups and businesses. They will also be in charge of recruiting and hiring care staff. Franchisees should prepare to manage patient assessments and business finances. They will also need to periodically meet with families and ensure that the Right at Home care team delivers exceptional service.

To be a member of the Right at Home franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Right at Home Franchise

A franchisee should expect the process of opening a Right at Home location to last several months. During this time, they must conduct their due diligence and research the brand.

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Right at Home franchise team. Franchisees typically have an opportunity to do this during the initial call with a franchise representative and at the company's discovery day. If all goes well, a franchise representative will inform franchisees of their approval status in the days following discovery day.

Right at Home usually offers training in various aspects of the business. Many of these training sessions will most likely occur as phone calls and webinars. Franchisees may learn about daily business operations, the home care industry, and the company's business model.