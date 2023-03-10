Zoom Room provides training for dogs in private or group sessions. Zoom Room started operations in 2007 and began offering franchise opportunities in 2009. Zoom Room now operates throughout the United States and is actively seeking to expand.

Zoom Room is an indoor dog training gym that emphasizes socializing beloved pets. As well as training classes, Zoom Room offers organized events and carefully selected pet training products for sale. The pet industry may be a booming market, and Zoom Room could find itself well-placed to take full advantage of it.

Why You May Want To Start a Zoom Room Franchise

A potential Zoom Room franchisee does not need any prior experience or qualifications in the pet industry. However, there are certain qualities that a Zoom Room owner should have, a love of dogs being the most obvious quality. Zoom Room also works with dog owners, so a franchisee should be good at working with people and animals alike. Potential franchisees with Zoom Room should be energetic, friendly, and empathetic.

A Zoom Room franchisee oversees the day-to-day running of the business, but also receives active support as they foster the company philosophy and motivate staff, owners, and dogs to join in the fun. A franchisee can keep costs down because Zoom Room franchises do not need a lot of space and generally only need a few staff members at a time to operate.

What Might Make a Zoom Room Franchise a Good Choice?

Zoom Room's company motto is: "We don't train dogs. We train the people who love them." The owners don't drop off their pets and come back later to pick them up. Instead, they stay with their animals and learn alongside them. This means the training sessions at Zoom Room are a social event for people and pets, allowing a community to develop and grow.

This sense of community is further developed through the events that Zoom Room holds. Zoom Room works closely with animal rescue and other charitable organizations to become a focal point for animal lovers in your area.

How To Open a Zoom Room Franchise

To be part of the Zoom Room team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

As you decide if opening a Zoom Room franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Zoom Room franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Zoom Room offers full help and training to new franchisees. The comprehensive support program covers all business aspects and ongoing support once you open your doors to all four-legged and two-legged friends alike.