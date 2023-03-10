Zoom Room
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#464 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$272K - $407K
Units as of 2022
29 222.2% over 3 years
Zoom Room provides training for dogs in private or group sessions. Zoom Room started operations in 2007 and began offering franchise opportunities in 2009. Zoom Room now operates throughout the United States and is actively seeking to expand.

Zoom Room is an indoor dog training gym that emphasizes socializing beloved pets. As well as training classes, Zoom Room offers organized events and carefully selected pet training products for sale. The pet industry may be a booming market, and Zoom Room could find itself well-placed to take full advantage of it. 

Why You May Want To Start a Zoom Room Franchise

A potential Zoom Room franchisee does not need any prior experience or qualifications in the pet industry. However, there are certain qualities that a Zoom Room owner should have, a love of dogs being the most obvious quality. Zoom Room also works with dog owners, so a franchisee should be good at working with people and animals alike. Potential franchisees with Zoom Room should be energetic, friendly, and empathetic.

A Zoom Room franchisee oversees the day-to-day running of the business, but also receives active support as they foster the company philosophy and motivate staff, owners, and dogs to join in the fun. A franchisee can keep costs down because Zoom Room franchises do not need a lot of space and generally only need a few staff members at a time to operate.

What Might Make a Zoom Room Franchise a Good Choice?

Zoom Room's company motto is: "We don't train dogs. We train the people who love them." The owners don't drop off their pets and come back later to pick them up. Instead, they stay with their animals and learn alongside them. This means the training sessions at Zoom Room are a social event for people and pets, allowing a community to develop and grow.

This sense of community is further developed through the events that Zoom Room holds. Zoom Room works closely with animal rescue and other charitable organizations to become a focal point for animal lovers in your area.

How To Open a Zoom Room Franchise

To be part of the Zoom Room team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

As you decide if opening a Zoom Room franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Zoom Room franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Zoom Room offers full help and training to new franchisees. The comprehensive support program covers all business aspects and ongoing support once you open your doors to all four-legged and two-legged friends alike.

Company Overview

About Zoom Room

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Dog Training, Miscellaneous Pet Businesses, Pet Care
Founded
2007
Parent Company
Zoom Room Franchising LLC
Leadership
Mark Van Wye, CEO
Corporate Address
11836 Teale St.
Culver City, CA 90230
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
29 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Zoom Room franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$271,660 - $407,410
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$125,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Zoom Room has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
41 hours
Classroom Training
159 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
