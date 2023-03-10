Founded in 1979, The Maids is a premier residential house cleaning service. Franchising began just two years later, in 1981. There are over 1,200 franchises all over the country and Canada, and they are considered to be one of the best residential home cleaning services in North America.

Franchisees of The Maids often have extensive training, comprehensive support, and exclusive marketing territory. Many can build a lifestyle around this business opportunity, servicing their clients to make time for family and fun on weekends, nights, and holidays. The Maids strives to allow you to balance your personal and financial goals.

Why You May Want to Start a The Maids Franchise

People in every community want a clean home, but may find themselves too busy to do it themselves. The Maids was created to help solve this problem. With over 40 years of experience in the industry, The Maids generally offers a moderate initial investment for a steady, repeat business, resulting in what they feel is a dependable business.

The Maids is one of the businesses that pioneered home cleaning services, launching a team house cleaning concept developed by founder Daniel Bishop. The Maids is dedicated to increasing efficiency and quality for clients.

Your people skills, entrepreneurial spirit, and business management expertise might come in handy if you're willing to invest in and follow a proven operational system. If you want to set your hours and build a caring business, The Maids residential cleaning franchise might be right for you.

What Might Make The Maids Franchise a Good Choice?

The Maids is not your everyday home cleaning company. This franchise provides a premium service and practices an exclusive market concept that many franchisees enjoy. Their extensive market program may give you the option of expanding over a wider area after you've saturated your initial territory. With customer demographics from upscale neighborhoods in your area, your business might discover potential that repeats week after week—year in, year out.

The Maids’ business system is comprehensive and leverages cutting-edge technology. It is generally considered to be efficient to manage. You might track daily operations with the franchisor's proprietary software, monitor key business benchmarks, and quickly perform payroll, card processing, and accounting actions.

How To Open a The Maids Franchise

The Maids may allow you to serve your community with in-demand cleaning services. You usually don't need to have prior house cleaning business experience, as The Maids offers a training program coupled with ongoing franchise support.

To be part of The Maids team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

To get started with your own The Maids franchise, you will need to submit a franchise request form. You may soon receive an introductory call to learn more about the opportunity. Potential franchisees may also need to complete a due diligence period as they speak to current franchisees and explore the brand and potential opportunity in their area.