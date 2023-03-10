The Maids
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#26 Ranked #22 last year
Initial investment
$58K - $156K
Units as of 2022
1,589 9.4% over 3 years
Founded in 1979, The Maids is a premier residential house cleaning service. Franchising began just two years later, in 1981. There are over 1,200 franchises all over the country and Canada, and they are considered to be one of the best residential home cleaning services in North America.

Franchisees of The Maids often have extensive training, comprehensive support, and exclusive marketing territory. Many can build a lifestyle around this business opportunity, servicing their clients to make time for family and fun on weekends, nights, and holidays. The Maids strives to allow you to balance your personal and financial goals. 

Why You May Want to Start a The Maids Franchise

People in every community want a clean home, but may find themselves too busy to do it themselves. The Maids was created to help solve this problem. With over 40 years of experience in the industry, The Maids generally offers a moderate initial investment for a steady, repeat business, resulting in what they feel is a dependable business.

The Maids is one of the businesses that pioneered home cleaning services, launching a team house cleaning concept developed by founder Daniel Bishop. The Maids is dedicated to increasing efficiency and quality for clients.

Your people skills, entrepreneurial spirit, and business management expertise might come in handy if you're willing to invest in and follow a proven operational system. If you want to set your hours and build a caring business, The Maids residential cleaning franchise might be right for you.

What Might Make The Maids Franchise a Good Choice?

The Maids is not your everyday home cleaning company. This franchise provides a premium service and practices an exclusive market concept that many franchisees enjoy. Their extensive market program may give you the option of expanding over a wider area after you've saturated your initial territory. With customer demographics from upscale neighborhoods in your area, your business might discover potential that repeats week after week—year in, year out.

The Maids’ business system is comprehensive and leverages cutting-edge technology. It is generally considered to be efficient to manage. You might track daily operations with the franchisor's proprietary software, monitor key business benchmarks, and quickly perform payroll, card processing, and accounting actions.

How To Open a The Maids Franchise

The Maids may allow you to serve your community with in-demand cleaning services. You usually don't need to have prior house cleaning business experience, as The Maids offers a training program coupled with ongoing franchise support.

To be part of The Maids team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

To get started with your own The Maids franchise, you will need to submit a franchise request form. You may soon receive an introductory call to learn more about the opportunity. Potential franchisees may also need to complete a due diligence period as they speak to current franchisees and explore the brand and potential opportunity in their area. 

Company Overview

About The Maids

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Residential Cleaning, Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1979
Parent Company
The Maids Int'l. Inc.
Leadership
Dan Kirwan, CEO
Corporate Address
9394 W. Dodge Rd., #140
Omaha, NE 68114
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1981 (42 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1,589 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Maids franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$0
Initial Investment
$57,500 - $155,900
Cash Requirement
$29,400
Veteran Incentives
20% off initial territory fee
Royalty Fee
6.9-3.9%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
The Maids offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
The Maids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
12 hours
Classroom Training
80+ hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Maids landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Maids ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #26 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #53 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #40 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #90 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #44 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #2 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Residential Cleaning in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Residential Cleaning Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #3 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

