Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#26 Ranked #22 last year
- Initial investment
-
$58K - $156K
- Units as of 2022
-
1,589 9.4% over 3 years
Founded in 1979, The Maids is a premier residential house cleaning service. Franchising began just two years later, in 1981. There are over 1,200 franchises all over the country and Canada, and they are considered to be one of the best residential home cleaning services in North America.
Franchisees of The Maids often have extensive training, comprehensive support, and exclusive marketing territory. Many can build a lifestyle around this business opportunity, servicing their clients to make time for family and fun on weekends, nights, and holidays. The Maids strives to allow you to balance your personal and financial goals.
Why You May Want to Start a The Maids Franchise
People in every community want a clean home, but may find themselves too busy to do it themselves. The Maids was created to help solve this problem. With over 40 years of experience in the industry, The Maids generally offers a moderate initial investment for a steady, repeat business, resulting in what they feel is a dependable business.
The Maids is one of the businesses that pioneered home cleaning services, launching a team house cleaning concept developed by founder Daniel Bishop. The Maids is dedicated to increasing efficiency and quality for clients.
Your people skills, entrepreneurial spirit, and business management expertise might come in handy if you're willing to invest in and follow a proven operational system. If you want to set your hours and build a caring business, The Maids residential cleaning franchise might be right for you.
What Might Make The Maids Franchise a Good Choice?
The Maids is not your everyday home cleaning company. This franchise provides a premium service and practices an exclusive market concept that many franchisees enjoy. Their extensive market program may give you the option of expanding over a wider area after you've saturated your initial territory. With customer demographics from upscale neighborhoods in your area, your business might discover potential that repeats week after week—year in, year out.
The Maids’ business system is comprehensive and leverages cutting-edge technology. It is generally considered to be efficient to manage. You might track daily operations with the franchisor's proprietary software, monitor key business benchmarks, and quickly perform payroll, card processing, and accounting actions.
How To Open a The Maids Franchise
The Maids may allow you to serve your community with in-demand cleaning services. You usually don't need to have prior house cleaning business experience, as The Maids offers a training program coupled with ongoing franchise support.
To be part of The Maids team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
To get started with your own The Maids franchise, you will need to submit a franchise request form. You may soon receive an introductory call to learn more about the opportunity. Potential franchisees may also need to complete a due diligence period as they speak to current franchisees and explore the brand and potential opportunity in their area.
Company Overview
About The Maids
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Residential Cleaning, Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 1979
- Parent Company
- The Maids Int'l. Inc.
- Leadership
- Dan Kirwan, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
9394 W. Dodge Rd., #140
Omaha, NE 68114
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1981 (42 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 50
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 1,589 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Maids franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $0
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $57,500 - $155,900
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $29,400
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off initial territory fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6.9-3.9%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- The Maids offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- The Maids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 12 hours
- Classroom Training
- 80+ hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 20
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like The Maids? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where The Maids landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where The Maids ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #26 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #53 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises
Ranked #40 in 2022
Top Global Franchises
Ranked #90 in 2022
Top Franchises for Veterans
Ranked #44 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Ranked #2 in 2022
Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Ranked #1 in Residential Cleaning in 2021
Best of the Best
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in Residential Cleaning Category
Ranked #3 in 2022
Homebased Ranking
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to The Maids.
PuroClean
Stratus Building Solutions
Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More
ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.