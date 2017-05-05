5 House Cleaning Franchises You Can Buy Now to Turn a Tidy Profit
With spring cleaning in full swing, you can start your new business off with a bang by buying one of these home-cleaning franchises.
1. Merry Maids
2. The Maids
3. MaidPro
4. You've Got Maids
5. Molly Maid
As an entrepreneur, you know you are done working for other people, but you might not know what comes next. How do you create a sustainable business? What if you're struggling to create a business idea?
Investing in a franchise tends to be safer than creating a new business from scratch because of the support and knowledge you can receive from your network. Of those franchises, some of the very best are in the home-cleaning industry. In fact, there were so many cleaning franchises on our 2017 Franchise 500 List that it was difficult to narrow it down to just five for this piece.
Each franchise in this piece combines flexibility, potential and, best of all, affordability -- you don't need to put down six figures to start these franchises, with the initial investment fee for one is less than $7,000.
Besides, there's no better time to invest in a cleaning service than during spring cleaning.
Check out this list of five franchises you can start in your area now to turn a tidy sum.
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 33
Initial investment: $56,450 to $180,350
Initial franchise fee: $50,000
New units in 2016: 8 units (+0.5 percent)
Why it might be a fit for you: One of the best aspects of Merry Maids is its support system. Not only has the company been around for 30 years, and not only does the company have over 900 cleaning franchises in the U.S. and Canada, but the brand relies on power in numbers even for individual franchises with its two-person home cleaning service. The website lists some of the bussiness's biggest untapped markets, which include New York City and Cleveland.
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 36
Initial investment: $81,700 to $197,250
Initial franchise fee: $12,500
New units in 2016: 55 units (+4.6 percent)
Why it might be a fit for you: The three most common praise of The Maids from its franchisees are its ideal flexibility, potential and support network. Right now, The Maids website also lists 17 featured markets, so it's definitely worth checking to see if one of these markets might work well with your own location and values.
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 94
Initial investment: $58,960 to $203,770
Initial franchise fee: $17,000 to $68,000
New units in 2016: 25 units (+12.7 percent)
Why it might be a fit for you: There's a reason you'll find MaidPro on just about every top franchise or top place to work list (it made our list of top franchises and top company cultures). The business knows how to grow and make money and, just as importantly, knows how to treat its employees and franchisees. MaidPro prides itself on giving its franchisees more freedom than other companies, allowying you to be flexible and creative while taking advantage of MaidPro's great infrastructure.
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 187
Initial investment: $36,394 to $107,037
Initial franchise fee: $6,999
New units in 2016: 15 units (+31.3 percent)
Why it might be a fit for you: You've Got Maids makes no secret about their eco-friendly products and practices, and franchisees employ environmentally-friendly practices such as using reusable items, cleaning with micro-fiber cloths and HEPA back-pack vacuums, using efficient washing machines and carpooling to clients' homes.
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 245
Initial investment: $89,200 to $137,200
Initial franchise fee: $14,900
New units in 2016: 0 units (+0 percent)
Why it might be a fit for you: A mixture of safety and potential, Molly Maid was founded in 1979 and has hundreds of franchises across the U.S. and Canada, but still has plenty of available markets left you can check out. Some of the biggest cities include Atlanta and Chicago, but you can see a partial list here.
