5 House Cleaning Franchises You Can Buy Now to Turn a Tidy Profit

As an entrepreneur, you know you are done working for other people, but you might not know what comes next. How do you create a sustainable business? What if you're struggling to create a business idea?

Investing in a franchise tends to be safer than creating a new business from scratch because of the support and knowledge you can receive from your network. Of those franchises, some of the very best are in the home-cleaning industry. In fact, there were so many cleaning franchises on our 2017 Franchise 500 List that it was difficult to narrow it down to just five for this piece.

Each franchise in this piece combines flexibility, potential and, best of all, affordability -- you don't need to put down six figures to start these franchises, with the initial investment fee for one is less than $7,000.

Besides, there's no better time to invest in a cleaning service than during spring cleaning.

Check out this list of five franchises you can start in your area now to turn a tidy sum.