Molly Maid
Residential cleaning
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
1979 (39 Years)
Corporate Address
3948 Ranchero Dr.
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
CEO
Mike Bidwell
Parent Company
Dwyer Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$109,700 - $152,200
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$14,900 - $14,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$450/mo.
Molly Maid has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
127 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Additional Training:
Regional training center
Number of Employees Required to Run:
14
Molly Maid is ranked #174 in the Franchise 500!
From carpets to counters and baseboards to bathrooms, franchisees offer residential cleaning from locally owned locations nationwide.