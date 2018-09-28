Maid Brigade
Residential cleaning
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
1980 (38 Years)
Corporate Address
4 Concourse Pkwy., #200
Atlanta, GA 30328
CEO
Bart Puett
Parent Company
Maid Brigade Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$73,500 - $95,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3.5-6.9%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Maid Brigade has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
33 hours
Franchisees offer traditional cleaning services, as well as special cleaning services like spring and fall cleaning projects, interior oven/refrigerator cleaning, silver polishing, fireplace cleaning and moving in/out services.