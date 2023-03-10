Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#179 Ranked #214 last year
- Initial investment
-
$98K - $115K
- Units as of 2022
-
416 8% over 3 years
Maid Brigade, which was founded in 1979 and began franchising one year later, is one of the most well-known home cleaning franchises in the U.S. They have been franchising for more than 40 years and have experience providing affordable and top-rated house cleaning services. They strive to be known for their efficiency, professionalism, and effectiveness.
You do not need expertise in housework or cleaning, but merely a willingness to learn and provide quality service to your community. Maid Brigade may provide you with the training you need to have a growing business.
Why You May Want to Start a Maid Brigade Franchise
Running a Maid Brigade franchise means you will be opening a franchise associated with a well-respected house cleaning business. They are a trusted brand in the industry and have provided quality and reliable service for decades. You may be given the opportunity to offer an essential service by helping to keep the community around you clean.
The perfect candidate for a Maid Brigade franchisee is someone with some business knowledge, good interpersonal skills, and a passion for cleanliness. A Maid Brigade franchise is an excellent opportunity to be a part of the home cleaning industry. You will help people manage stress by providing them with service to ease their busy lives.
Maid Brigade has a well-supported system along with continuous training to help you run the business. Their proprietary technology may help enable you to run a smooth and seamless operation as you focus on the quality, timeliness, and cost of maid service.
What Might Make a Maid Brigade Franchise a Good Choice?
Maid Brigade is ranked as a top franchise for minorities and vets; Maid Brigade is one of the best home cleaning corporations. They are industry experts in PUREcleaning® and are also the only cleaning service franchise that is Green Clean Certified®. The company has also been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past two decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
With more people looking for professional and efficient cleaning services for their homes, opening a Maid Brigade may be an opportunity for you to pursue. You should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, ongoing fees will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees.
How to Open a Maid Brigade Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed at the Maid Brigade team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Maid Brigade franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.
Maid Brigade wants your franchise to succeed and will likely support you every step of the way. By the time you open the doors to your new business, you might be prepared to save the day with your professional house cleaning services.
Company Overview
About Maid Brigade
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 1979
- Parent Company
- Maid Brigade Inc.
- Leadership
- Raychel Sullins, President
- Corporate Address
-
4 Concourse Pkwy., #200
Atlanta, GA 30328
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1980 (43 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 15
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 416 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Maid Brigade franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,700
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $97,700 - $114,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6.9-3.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Maid Brigade has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 30 hours
- Classroom Training
- 30 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Maid Brigade landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Maid Brigade ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
