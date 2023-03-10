Maid Brigade

Maid Brigade, which was founded in 1979 and began franchising one year later, is one of the most well-known home cleaning franchises in the U.S. They have been franchising for more than 40 years and have experience providing affordable and top-rated house cleaning services. They strive to be known for their efficiency, professionalism, and effectiveness.

You do not need expertise in housework or cleaning, but merely a willingness to learn and provide quality service to your community. Maid Brigade may provide you with the training you need to have a growing business.

Why You May Want to Start a Maid Brigade Franchise

Running a Maid Brigade franchise means you will be opening a franchise associated with a well-respected house cleaning business. They are a trusted brand in the industry and have provided quality and reliable service for decades. You may be given the opportunity to offer an essential service by helping to keep the community around you clean. 

The perfect candidate for a Maid Brigade franchisee is someone with some business knowledge, good interpersonal skills, and a passion for cleanliness. A Maid Brigade franchise is an excellent opportunity to be a part of the home cleaning industry. You will help people manage stress by providing them with service to ease their busy lives.

Maid Brigade has a well-supported system along with continuous training to help you run the business. Their proprietary technology may help enable you to run a smooth and seamless operation as you focus on the quality, timeliness, and cost of maid service.

What Might Make a Maid Brigade Franchise a Good Choice?

Maid Brigade is ranked as a top franchise for minorities and vets; Maid Brigade is one of the best home cleaning corporations. They are industry experts in PUREcleaning® and are also the only cleaning service franchise that is Green Clean Certified®. The company has also been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past two decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

With more people looking for professional and efficient cleaning services for their homes, opening a Maid Brigade may be an opportunity for you to pursue. You should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, ongoing fees will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. 

How to Open a Maid Brigade Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed at the Maid Brigade team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Maid Brigade franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

Maid Brigade wants your franchise to succeed and will likely support you every step of the way. By the time you open the doors to your new business, you might be prepared to save the day with your professional house cleaning services.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Maid Brigade

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Residential Cleaning, Commercial Cleaning, Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1979
Parent Company
Maid Brigade Inc.
Leadership
Raychel Sullins, President
Corporate Address
4 Concourse Pkwy., #200
Atlanta, GA 30328
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1980 (43 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
416 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Maid Brigade franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,700
Initial Investment
$97,700 - $114,500
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6.9-3.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Maid Brigade has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
