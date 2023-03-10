Aire Serv

Aire Serv

HVAC services
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#207 Ranked #231 last year
Initial investment
$88K - $216K
Units as of 2022
231 29.1% over 3 years
Aire Serv, a subsidiary of Dwyer Group, has been at the forefront of installation, maintenance, and repair of heating, ventilation, and indoor air quality systems in the United States. Aire Serv has expanded its air conditioning business to over 170 locations worldwide, offering its services to private and commercial entities.

With nearly three decades of experience, Aire Serv has refined its systems and processes to provide opportunities for potential franchisees to experienced individuals through its national franchise system. Here, individuals can invest their resources in a viable business without being stressed about starting a company from the ground up. 

Why You May Want to Start an Aire Serv Franchise

Aire Serv is a dependable heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) business with a solid customer base and good market value. As a franchisee with Aire Serv, you will be aided in your quest to achieve your personal and professional goals–helping you achieve optimum work-life balance.

An Aire Serv franchise offers HVAC start-up opportunities under the umbrella of its national franchise system. As a potential franchisee with this HVAC giant, you become part of the home service brands community. This partnership allows for cross-marketing opportunities, strategic networking, vendor discounts, mentorship, and lead generation through a consumer-friendly digital Neighborly web app.

What Might Make an Aire Serv Franchise a Good Choice?

The Aire Serv franchise gives you the opportunity to start your own business under a healthy and nationally recognized brand. You can also expect the following when you decide to open an Aire Serv franchise:

  • A unique business model designed to improve sustainability

  • State of the art software to streamline business operations

  • Comprehensive ongoing training and support

  • Registered trademarks and a designated territory

  • Unique marketing strategy support through a four-pillar system

To be part of the Aire Serv team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that is made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing costs, which will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Aire Serv has partnered with third-party sources in order to help you cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

How to Start an Aire Serv Franchise

The path to opening an Aire Serv franchise begins with asking about HVAC start-up opportunities in prime territories and inquiring about existing businesses ready for new ownership. You'll need to follow these simplified steps to become a potential franchisee with Aire Serv:

  1. Submit a franchise inquiry and speak with a brand franchise developer.

  2. If approved, you may visit corporate headquarters in Waco, Texas. Here, they'll explain how the franchise works, along with the advantages and support you'll receive.

  3. If both parties wish to partner, you may sign your franchise agreement and pay the fees to invest in an Aire Serv franchise.

  4. Next, you'll prepare for the grand opening. You'll begin to receive full support, including materials and resources to help you open your Aire Serv location.

It won't be long before you're bringing clean air back to the community you care about. 

Company Overview

About Aire Serv

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
HVAC/Duct-Cleaning Services, Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
1992
Parent Company
Neighborly
Leadership
Steve Truett, Brand President
Corporate Address
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1992 (31 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Canada

# of Units
231 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Aire Serv franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$87,600 - $216,400
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off minimum franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Aire Serv has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8-40 hours
Classroom Training
84.45 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5-6
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Aire Serv landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Aire Serv ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #207 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #148 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #146 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #62 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #131 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #30 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in HVAC/Duct-Cleaning Services Category

