Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#207 Ranked #231 last year
- Initial investment
-
$88K - $216K
- Units as of 2022
-
231 29.1% over 3 years
Aire Serv, a subsidiary of Dwyer Group, has been at the forefront of installation, maintenance, and repair of heating, ventilation, and indoor air quality systems in the United States. Aire Serv has expanded its air conditioning business to over 170 locations worldwide, offering its services to private and commercial entities.
With nearly three decades of experience, Aire Serv has refined its systems and processes to provide opportunities for potential franchisees to experienced individuals through its national franchise system. Here, individuals can invest their resources in a viable business without being stressed about starting a company from the ground up.
Why You May Want to Start an Aire Serv Franchise
Aire Serv is a dependable heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) business with a solid customer base and good market value. As a franchisee with Aire Serv, you will be aided in your quest to achieve your personal and professional goals–helping you achieve optimum work-life balance.
An Aire Serv franchise offers HVAC start-up opportunities under the umbrella of its national franchise system. As a potential franchisee with this HVAC giant, you become part of the home service brands community. This partnership allows for cross-marketing opportunities, strategic networking, vendor discounts, mentorship, and lead generation through a consumer-friendly digital Neighborly web app.
What Might Make an Aire Serv Franchise a Good Choice?
The Aire Serv franchise gives you the opportunity to start your own business under a healthy and nationally recognized brand. You can also expect the following when you decide to open an Aire Serv franchise:
-
A unique business model designed to improve sustainability
-
State of the art software to streamline business operations
-
Comprehensive ongoing training and support
-
Registered trademarks and a designated territory
-
Unique marketing strategy support through a four-pillar system
To be part of the Aire Serv team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that is made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing costs, which will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
Aire Serv has partnered with third-party sources in order to help you cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll.
How to Start an Aire Serv Franchise
The path to opening an Aire Serv franchise begins with asking about HVAC start-up opportunities in prime territories and inquiring about existing businesses ready for new ownership. You'll need to follow these simplified steps to become a potential franchisee with Aire Serv:
-
Submit a franchise inquiry and speak with a brand franchise developer.
-
If approved, you may visit corporate headquarters in Waco, Texas. Here, they'll explain how the franchise works, along with the advantages and support you'll receive.
-
If both parties wish to partner, you may sign your franchise agreement and pay the fees to invest in an Aire Serv franchise.
-
Next, you'll prepare for the grand opening. You'll begin to receive full support, including materials and resources to help you open your Aire Serv location.
It won't be long before you're bringing clean air back to the community you care about.
Company Overview
About Aire Serv
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 1992
- Parent Company
- Neighborly
- Leadership
- Steve Truett, Brand President
- Corporate Address
-
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1992 (31 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 1,000
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Canada
- # of Units
- 231 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Aire Serv franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $87,600 - $216,400
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off minimum franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5-7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Aire Serv has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 8-40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 84.45 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5-6
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Aire Serv? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Aire Serv landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Aire Serv ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #207 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #148 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises
Ranked #146 in 2022
Top Global Franchises
Ranked #62 in 2022
Top Franchises for Veterans
Ranked #131 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Ranked #30 in 2022
Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in HVAC/Duct-Cleaning Services Category
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Aire Serv.
ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore
Stratus Building Solutions
Great Clips
N-Hance Wood Refinishing
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.