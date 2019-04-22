Aire Serv
HVAC services
Aire Serv
HVAC services

About
Founded

1992

Franchising Since

1992 (27 Years)

Corporate Address

1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707

CEO

Mike Bidwell

Parent Company

Neighborly

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$82,600 - $206,400

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5-7%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Aire Serv has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

15% off minimum franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

8-40 hours

Classroom Training:

84.45 hours

Additional Training:

Four regional training meetings per year; annual reunion

Number of Employees Required to Run:

5 - 6

Bio
Established in 1993, Aire Serv provides installation, maintenance and repair of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and indoor air quality systems to both residential and commercial customers at more than 175 locations worldwide. Aire Serv is a subsidiary of The Dwyer Group.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $82,600 High - $206,400
Units
-2.1%-4 UNITS (1 Year) -2.7%-5 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

