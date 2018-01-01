James Parsons

Guest Writer
Content Marketer and Author
James Parsons is an entrepreneur, marketer, web designer, growth hacker and Apple fanboy. When he's not writing at his blog, he's working on his next big project.

More From James Parsons

How to Best Use an Answering Service to Convert Those After-Hour Calls You've Been Missing
Customer Service

Having somebody available to pick up the phone after hours may be worth every penny you pay.
5 min read
Why Silicon Valley Uses Multiple Computer Displays (and Why You Should, Too)
Computer monitors

Having more than one monitor or an ultra-wide display is the new norm; it also requires a lot less tabbing and scrolling.
6 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Use Colored Lights to Stay Productive
Color

Colors in your workspace aren't just for Christmas anymore. They actually have a surprising impact on focus and creativity.
5 min read
Why the Best Businesses for Sale Aren't for Sale
Buying a Business

Scouring marketplaces isn't the only way to acquire new businesses, and it doesn't hurt to ask. Happy shopping!
6 min read
Here Are the Benefits of Multiple LLCs or Corporations for Your Businesses
LLC

Entrepreneurs running several companies under one LLC may benefit from creating multiple corporations.
4 min read
How Companies Are Using Web Services to Make Meetings Efficient
Business Meetings

There are dozens of new web apps that make meetings much more productive.
5 min read
How to Bulletproof the Internet Connectivity in Your Office
Technology

Roaming access points will prevent Wifi dead spots in your building.
5 min read
5 Reasons Panic Is the Worst Reason to Sell Your Online Business
Selling a Business

Never sell out of desperation, stress or hard times.
5 min read
5 Things to Research Before Working With a Startup
Startups

You've poured your heart and soul into building your company. Make sure any newcomer you bring into your business has done the same -- and has the processes in place to protect your investments.
5 min read
4 Ways to Squeeze Every Last Bit of Value From Your Google AdWords Budget
Advertising

It's easy to waste thousands on AdWords if you aren't paying attention.
5 min read
4 Tricks to Stop Procrastinating and Start Powering Through Your Business-Building To-Do List Every Single Day
Time Management Tips

A little planning and prioritizing will sharpen your to-do list into a weapon for effectiveness and achievement.
5 min read
Learn About Wireframes Before Hiring a Web Developer
Technology

You have to be able to explain your vision if you expect your web developer to share your vision.
4 min read
Make Your Office the One Comfort Zone You Don't Need to Get Out Of
Productivity

Removing distractions and enhancing creation comforts at work is likely to boost productivity.
4 min read
5 Ways to Avoid Writing Content That Will Never Be Read by Anyone
Content Strategy

Get exposure by writing smart.
4 min read
Why Payment Processors Suspend Their Legitimate-but-High Risk Merchants
payment processing

Of course payment processors drop shady businesses but lots of honest businesses are deemed too much trouble to bother with.
4 min read
