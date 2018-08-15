MaidPro
Residential cleaning
Founded
1991
Franchising Since
1997 (21 Years)
Corporate Address
77 N. Washington St.
Boston, MA 02114
CEO
Mark Kushinsky
Initial Investment ⓘ
$57,560 - $207,450
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$17,000 - $68,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3.5-6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
MaidPro offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
MaidPro has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
$3,000 off franchise fee & $12,000 in invoice credits
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
41 hours
Classroom Training:
45 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 25