- 2024 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#44 Ranked #30 last year
- Initial investment
-
$266K - $440K
- Units as of 2023
-
1,896 0.9% over 3 years
How to Start a Sport Clips Franchise
Sport Clips franchise information
Founded in 1993, Sport Clips Haircuts is a men's sports-themed hair salon providing clients a championship haircut experience at a reasonable price while watching sports on TV. With more than 1,800 locations across the U.S. – in all 50 states – and in Canada, we provide more than 33 million haircuts annually and are continuing to expand across North America. As the first brand to specialize in haircuts for men & boys, Sport Clips has become a dominant brand in the multi-billion dollar hair salon industry that's renowned for our Championship Haircut Experience.
As a franchise opportunity, Sport Clips is hard to beat. We have a long, proven track record of helping entrepreneurs achieve greater freedom, a more flexible lifestyle, and a firm foundation for the future. Our straightforward business model is designed to scale, offers tremendous unit-level economics, and provides an essential service that won't be automated out of existence. As long as men have hair, Sport Clips will always be in demand to offer an mvp experience.
With excellent training and support resources designed to help each franchisee succeed, Sport Clips starts you off on the right foot in getting your stores opened, developing a positive environment for team members and building our clientele.
- Site selection and third-party financing assistance
- Store construction and set-up
- Pre-opening procedures and post-opening follow up
- Stylist recruitment guidance
- Grand Opening plans and a dedicated team to assist you every step of the way
- Neighborhood marketing plans
- Networking and learning opportunities at local Leaderships and National Huddles
The popularity of the Sport Clips franchise opportunity is evident in the brand's overall ranking of 24th on this year's Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 list. This ranking is the 10th consecutive year that Sport Clips has landed in the top-100 franchises on this prestigious annual list. The growth of newly established units is up 3.1% over the past three years alone.
How much does a Sport Clips franchise cost?
To open a Sport Clips haircuts franchise of your own, here are the financial requirements, cash required, and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership:
- Initial franchise fee: $30,000 - $69,500
- Initial investment: $266,300 - $439,500
- Net worth requirement: $400,000
- Cash requirement: $200,000
- Veterans incentives: 20% off franchise fee
- Royalty fee: 6%
- Ad royalty fee: 5%
- Term of agreement: 5 years
The brand does not offer direct access to financing, but they do have relationships with third-party lenders who can help franchisees secure the funds necessary to invest in a Sport Clips franchise. Specifically, these lenders offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.
How much does a Sport Clips franchise owner make?
This is among the most common - and perhaps most important – questions that franchisees have when evaluating franchise opportunities. You want to know if the business you're going to invest in lives up to its promises – or to put it another way, that the risk will be worth the reward. Sport Clips operates in a $75 billion recession-resistant industry with repeat customers. After years of success, the Sport Clips business model has proved a scalable investment. Sport Clips recently published our most recent Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD), which goes into comprehensive detail as to the financial performance of our franchised stores. The FDD reports on all of our franchise locations in operations during 2018, 2019, and for a minimum of 39 weeks during 2020 – and we couldn't be prouder of the results. In the U.S., a franchise owner usually earns $75,000 to $125,000 annually. This is definitely much more than the average college graduate salary of $50,000, which is what most graduates earn in an entry level position.
"Sport Clips is unstoppable," says Jim Atkinson, Sport Clips vice president of franchise development. "We just went through an incredible event – something that we only see once in a lifetime. We've shown that there's nothing that we can't get through if we stay rooted in our culture as a brand. Our franchisees felt the impact during the government mandated shutdowns, but our strong culture enabled us to pull together to minimize the economic impact. We believe in and practice the art of Kaizen, always looking for continuous incremental improvement in all aspects of our operations. We're better this year than we were last year, and we'll be better next year! There's still a lot of runway left, and the future is bright for Sport Clips."
Why invest in a Sport Clips franchise?
If you're seeking a path to financial independence, a way to transition out of the corporate world, and want to take control of your future? Investing in a Sport Clips Franchise can offer a path to business ownership. As a franchise opportunity, Sport Clips is hard to beat. We have a long, proven track record of helping entrepreneurs achieve greater freedom, a more flexible lifestyle, and a firm foundation for the future. Our straightforward business model is designed to scale, offers tremendous unit-level economics, and provides an essential service that won't be automated out of existence. As long as men have hair, Sport Clips talented hair care professionals will always be in demand.
One of the key advantages of franchising with Sport Clips is that you don't have to leave your career – in fact, we insist you keep your day job. Our business model is unlike many other franchise concepts in that we encourage each team leader to work on and not in the business. You will hire a store manager who will oversee the day-to-day operations of your store, manage your professional stylists, and deliver the Championship Haircut Experience your customers expect and deserve.
As an owner, your role will primarily be a supportive one. You will be responsible for creating a family-like culture that empowers your team to do exceptional work. By developing an incredible team, you will be able to focus on growing your business, implementing marketing strategies, and taking care of the administrative duties on the back end. As a rule, we expect our Team Leaders to spend around 10-15 hours per week on their stores – that's it. In other words, owning a Sport Clips haircuts franchise is as straightforward as a business can get.
The simplicity of our business model allows our Team Leaders to scale up to multi-unit ownership quickly. We're proud so many Team Leaders are multi-unit operators and continue to reinvest in the brand. In fact, Sport Clips is home to several double-digit owners who have 10, 20, 30, and 40 stores open – with plans to continue expanding! Sport Clips haircuts has one of the highest franchise continuity rates in the industry. This means our Team Leaders stay in their businesses, their businesses stay open, and our franchise network gets stronger and stronger. As an investor exploring business opportunities, this should matter to you. Our high franchise continuity rate means we offer stability, confidence, and potential for long-term growth.
This commitment to our culture is firmly rooted in our values. We empower everyone in our organization, from our leadership team to our Team Leaders to our store managers and stylists, to have a heart of a champion. These are the values that we live and breathe every day:
- Always do the right thing
- Do your best
- Treat others the way they want to be treated
As an owner, your most essential role will be in building and developing a team. You will need to create a company culture that feels like family, that makes everyone feel appreciated. In turn, you will have a store where the most talented stylists will want to work. Request more information about franchising with Sport Clips by filling out this form to learn more and begin our discovery process for your very own franchise location!
Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now and take this quiz to find the personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests, and budget.
Company Overview
About Sport Clips
|Industry
|Personal-Care Businesses
|Related Categories
|Hair Care, Salon & Spa Services
|Founded
|1993
|Parent Company
|Sport Clips Inc.
|Leadership
|Edward Logan, CEO & President
|Corporate Address
|
110 Sport Clips Wy.
Georgetown, TX 78628
|Social
|Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
More from Sport Clips
Why Open A Haircut Franchise?
If you’re looking for a smart investment in a $75 billion recession resistant industry with repeat customers, you may want to consider the hair care industry. The Sport Clips model of semi-absentee/manager-style allows you as the franchisee to work on your business, not in your business. While there are several business models and target audience options within the hair care space, men’s hair care may be especially appealing to those looking for a potential and stable cash business with minimal inventory requirements and simple to execute operations.
About Sport Clips Haircuts
Founded in 1993, Sport Clips Haircuts is a men’s sports-themed hair salon providing clients a championship haircut experience at a reasonable price while watching sports on TV. With more than 1,800 locations across the U.S. – in all 50 states – and in Canada, we provide more than 33 million haircuts annually and are continuing to expand.
Take Control of Your Future with Sport Clips
Achieve Greater Freedom
Enjoy an opportunity for greater freedom and reach your personal and financial goals growing a business on your terms that will always be in demand and has recurring revenue.
Achieve A Flexible Lifestyle
Typically, this is a multi-unit, scalable investment opportunity business you can own on the side and grow over time. The transitional business model aims to put you on the path to exit your day job once maturity in your stores is achieved.
Achieve A Firm Foundation
It is ideal for diversifying your current business, investments and/or retirement strategy. Haircutting is also considered to be relatively resistant to economic conditions, can't be outsourced, and when tough times cause consumers to pull back from eating out and discretionary personal services, haircuts continue. Franchisees experience high loyalty and stability with regular clients returning every 4-6 weeks.
Join the Sport Clips Team
Ideal candidates and existing franchisees come from all walks of life however those with senior or executive level experience and have strong leadership, managerial and communications skills often do best as this business is about managing relationships and people. Sport Clips is also a great business for two (Husband/Wife) or other teams. Many franchisees engage their children in the process making it a great family business.
Build a Solid Business with an Industry Leader
With excellent training and support resources designed to help our franchisees succeed, Sport Clips starts you off on the right foot in getting your stores opened, developing a positive team environment and building our clientele.
- Site selection and third-party financing assistance
- Store construction and set-up
- Pre-opening procedures and post-opening follow up
- Stylist recruitment guidance
- Grand Opening plans and a dedicated team to assist you every step of the way
- Neighborhood marketing plans
- Networking and learning opportunities at local Leaderships and National Huddles
Testimonial
“We wanted to invest in a franchise that was stable and predictable, and what's more certain than hair cuts? People need to get their hair cuts every four to five weeks, and this isn't something that they can put off or do themselves. It's also something that won't be automated out of existence by new technology. People will always need haircuts, and that's why we invested in Sport Clips.”– Michael and Caline Wills, Franchisee
Imagine what you could do with a team like this!
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|1995 (29 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|197
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
|# of Units
|1,896 (as of 2023)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Sport Clips franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$30,000 - $69,500
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$266,300 - $439,500
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$400,000
|
Cash Requirement
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
|$200,000
|
Veteran Incentives
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
|20% off franchise fee
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|6%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|5%+
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|5 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|Third Party Financing
|Sport Clips has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|43.5 hours
|Classroom Training
|85 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
|Marketing Support
|
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|Yes
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|# of employees required to run
|8
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|No
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Sport Clips landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Sport Clips ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
McDonald's New Drive-Thru Concept CosMc's Skyrockets in Popularity — Particularly Among One Age Group
Explore the unique strategy behind CosMc's, where McDonald's is merging its time-honored, iconic brand with a fresh, modern twist.
This Entrepreneur Built and Sold a Franchise for Millions. Now He's Betting Big on a $1.38 Billion — and Growing — Industry.
David Graham built and sold Code Ninjas for millions. Now, he's all-in on an emerging franchise market.
Hilton Launches 'Hilton for Business,' Digital Travel Program Aimed at SME's
The global initiative offers a suite of tools for business travel booking and management, coupled with Hilton Honors benefits for SME's and their employees worldwide.
What Franchisors — and Franchisees — Need to Know About Local Video Marketing
Explore how franchisors can effectively use video marketing to connect with both business partners and customers and why many are missing out on this opportunity.
Wendy's Ushers in New Leadership as The Strategy to Propel The Fast Food Giant Into Its Next Growth Phase Continues
Learn about the strategic vision behind appointing a seasoned industry leader to steer Wendy's toward future growth in the highly competitive fast-food industry.
Commanding a Premium Franchise Sale in a Cautious 2024 Private Equity Investment Climate
Perfect market timing is difficult to pull off, but excellent preparation and building a valuable business in the first place is much more under your control.