MaidPro
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#176 Ranked #151 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$106K - $131K
Units as of 2022
265 1% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

With over 30 years in business, MaidPro’s humble Boston, Massachusetts beginnings helped set it up for potential long-term success. Now there are over 270 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The company is proud of its faithful customers who have depended on its home cleaning services from day one.

If you’re looking for a franchise opportunity with a cleaning service company, MaidPro may be a good franchise to begin. The market needs franchisees to support them and their growth. MaidPro’s proven systems and processes are a huge contribution to their years of business.

Why You May Want to Start a MaidPro Franchise

MaidPro’s key advantage for franchisees is its fresh and unique approach - out with the old rules of traditional franchising, in with innovation, ongoing knowledge, and ever-friendly staff. MaidPro’s systems are flexible yet strong enough to hold everyone up, individually or as a whole franchise family.

As a franchisee, you gain the accessibility of revolutionary tools within the system, making running the business simpler. Not to mention MaidPro support may be highly customized to every franchisee. 

What Might Make a MaidPro Franchise a Good Choice?

Awards and recognition are commonplace for MaidPro. The cleaning services company has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Several factors drive the franchisor’s excellent performance as a cleaning business franchise, such dedicated marketing and sales coaches to help generate leads. Owners can also tap into shared service resources from parent company Threshold Brands, to help with everything from recruitment and retention to best practices. The cost to renew if both sides agree to continue business together is typically fairly low.

You may not be obliged to buy from certain cleaning product vendors, which means you may purchase from the suppliers of your choosing. Of course, it goes without saying that you probably won’t be forced to use the company’s fleet when providing residential cleaning services. With such personalization of your franchise, you can truly make your MaidPro franchise your own. 

How Do You Open a MaidPro Franchise?

Your MaidPro cleaning business franchise usually begins after you sign the franchise agreement, assuming you have reviewed the Franchise Disclosure Document thoroughly. Your territory might be defined and awarded by zip codes and hard borders, including highways or streets.

Before you begin operations, an onboarding and launch manager will guide you through the comprehensive onboarding and training process. Consisting of four phases, this process includes business and office setup, cloud software training, key metrics reporting, training week, and more. You may want to talk with an attorney or financial advisor during the process to ensure that you are financially stable enough to open a franchise. Submit a franchise inquiry form to get started with MaidPro. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About MaidPro

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Residential Cleaning, Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1991
Parent Company
Threshold Brands
Leadership
Emily Estes, Brand President
Corporate Address
77 N. Washington St.
Boston, MA 02114
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1997 (26 years)
# of employees at HQ
65
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
265 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a MaidPro franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$105,560 - $130,800
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$45,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
MaidPro has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
14.5 hours
Classroom Training
182.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like MaidPro? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where MaidPro landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where MaidPro ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #176 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #126 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #26 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #19 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #35 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to MaidPro.

Maids, The

Residential cleaning
Ranked #22
Learn More

ComForCare

Nonmedical home care
Ranked #311
Request Info

ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Ranked #33
Learn More

TruBlue Total House Care

Senior home modification, maintenance, and repair services
Ranked #418
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Buying / Investing in Business

The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement

A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.

Rick Grossmann

Rick Grossmann

Franchise

Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law

Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023

From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.

Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise 500 Annual Ranking

The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document

Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.

Jeff Elgin

Jeff Elgin

Business News

Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing