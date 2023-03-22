With over 30 years in business, MaidPro’s humble Boston, Massachusetts beginnings helped set it up for potential long-term success. Now there are over 270 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The company is proud of its faithful customers who have depended on its home cleaning services from day one.

If you’re looking for a franchise opportunity with a cleaning service company, MaidPro may be a good franchise to begin. The market needs franchisees to support them and their growth. MaidPro’s proven systems and processes are a huge contribution to their years of business.

Why You May Want to Start a MaidPro Franchise

MaidPro’s key advantage for franchisees is its fresh and unique approach - out with the old rules of traditional franchising, in with innovation, ongoing knowledge, and ever-friendly staff. MaidPro’s systems are flexible yet strong enough to hold everyone up, individually or as a whole franchise family.

As a franchisee, you gain the accessibility of revolutionary tools within the system, making running the business simpler. Not to mention MaidPro support may be highly customized to every franchisee.

What Might Make a MaidPro Franchise a Good Choice?

Awards and recognition are commonplace for MaidPro. The cleaning services company has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Several factors drive the franchisor’s excellent performance as a cleaning business franchise, such dedicated marketing and sales coaches to help generate leads. Owners can also tap into shared service resources from parent company Threshold Brands, to help with everything from recruitment and retention to best practices. The cost to renew if both sides agree to continue business together is typically fairly low.

You may not be obliged to buy from certain cleaning product vendors, which means you may purchase from the suppliers of your choosing. Of course, it goes without saying that you probably won’t be forced to use the company’s fleet when providing residential cleaning services. With such personalization of your franchise, you can truly make your MaidPro franchise your own.

How Do You Open a MaidPro Franchise?

Your MaidPro cleaning business franchise usually begins after you sign the franchise agreement, assuming you have reviewed the Franchise Disclosure Document thoroughly. Your territory might be defined and awarded by zip codes and hard borders, including highways or streets.

Before you begin operations, an onboarding and launch manager will guide you through the comprehensive onboarding and training process. Consisting of four phases, this process includes business and office setup, cloud software training, key metrics reporting, training week, and more. You may want to talk with an attorney or financial advisor during the process to ensure that you are financially stable enough to open a franchise. Submit a franchise inquiry form to get started with MaidPro.